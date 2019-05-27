North America's Contrast Media Injectors Market 2019-2025: Increasing Number of Approvals for Contrast Agents and Increasing Number of Patients Suffering with Chronic Diseases

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Contrast Media Injectors Market to 2025 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product; Application; and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America contrast media injectors market is expected to reach US$ 507.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 271 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019-2027.



The growth of the contrast media injectors market is primarily attributed to the increasing number of approvals for contrast agents and increasing number of patients suffering with chronic diseases. However, side effects associated with the contrast media agents and shortage of skilled professionals. On the other hand, robust pipeline products and emergence of local players are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the North America contrast media injectors market in the coming years.



Contrast materials also known as contrast media or contrast agents are used to enhance the quality of images of the inside body generally produced by the use of x-rays, ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT) and others. These agents are helpful in diagnosis and treatment monitoring as they often allow radiologists to distinguish normal from abnormal conditions. The contrast media agents are critical components as they may pose threats to patients as they are injected in the body. Thus, the proper composition of these media agents are of prime importance for successful and harmless imaging.



In recent years, with the increasing use of contrast media for medical imaging, the manufacturers are investing significant efforts to develop micro-bubble contrast materials that are harmless to human body and helps to express the targets. For instance, in April 2016, the US Food and Drug Administration approved LUMASON, also known as SonoVue, manufactured by Bracco Diagnostics intended for use in liver imaging for the characterization of focal liver lesions in adult and pediatric patients.



Furthermore, in May 2018, General Electric received FDA indication approval for Visipaque (iodixanol) injection for use with coronary CT angiography. Thus, such the launch of new contrast media agents in the country are likely to be responsible for the growth of the US contrast media injectors market.



In 2018, the consumables segment held a largest market share of 62.8% of the contrast media injectors market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to rising adoption of contrast media injectors. Moreover, the similar segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 7.7% during the forecast period.



North America contrast media injectors market, based on application was segmented into interventional cardiology, interventional radiology and radiology. The radiology segment is the largest segment which anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Moreover, the interventional cardiology segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to introduction of innovative products in the field of interventional cardiology.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources for contrast media injectors included in the report are, America Board of Radiology (ABR), American Heart Association (AHA), Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Health Organization (WHO) and others.



Topics Covered



Part 1. Introduction



Part 2. North America Contrast Media Injectors Market - Key Takeaways



Part 3. North America Contrast Media Injectors Market - Market Landscape



Part 4. North America Contrast Media Injectors Market - Key Market Dynamics



Part 5. Contrast Media Injectors Market - North America Analysis



Part 6. North America Contrast Media Injectors Market Analysis - by Product



Part 7. North America Contrast Media Injectors Market Analysis - by Application



Part 8. North America Contrast Media Injectors Market Revenue & Forecasts to 2027



Part 9. Contrast Media Injectors Market - Key Company Profiles



Boston Scientific Corporation

Shenzhen Xinguan Electromechanical Co. Ltd.

ulrich GmbH & Co. KG.

APOLLO RT Co. Ltd.

Bracco Imaging S.p.A.

Guerbet S.A.

Cook Medical Incorporated

Smiths Medical

Sino Medical-Device Technology Co. Ltd.

Bayer AG

Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Ltd.

General Electric

AngioDynamics

