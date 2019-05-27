Enerflex Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) (“Enerflex” or the “Company”) announced today that D. James Harbilas, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), will resign effective June 7, 2019 to pursue another opportunity.



“On behalf of the entire board of directors and the executive management team, I would like to extend our thanks to James for his contributions to Enerflex and wish him well in his new endeavour,” stated Marc Rossiter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enerflex.

Ben Park, Enerflex’s Vice President, Corporate Controller, has been appointed interim CFO and will continue to provide financial management and guidance to the Company until a permanent successor is named. Enerflex will recruit a successor CFO that is aligned with its established strategy of growing across all regions and business lines, with an emphasis on stabilizing and growing earnings through the prudent investment in natural gas compression and processing assets.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. is a single source supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment – plus related engineering and mechanical service expertise. The Company’s broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission, and service hydrocarbon handling systems. Enerflex’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment servicing the natural gas production industry.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Enerflex has approximately 2,500 employees worldwide. Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates and joint-ventures operate in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “EFX”. For more information about Enerflex, go to www.enerflex.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Marc Rossiter Stefan Ali President & Chief Executive Officer Director, Investor Relations Tel: 403.387.6325 Tel: 403.717.4953



