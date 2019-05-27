NVIDIA and Bethesda Add ‘Wolfenstein: Youngblood’ to List of Ray-Traced Blockbuster Franchises

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Becomes Latest Game to Adopt Ray Tracing for Incredible Visual Effects; Bundled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs

/EIN News/ -- TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computex -- NVIDIA and Bethesda today announced that Wolfenstein®: Youngblood™, the next installment in the legendary Wolfenstein franchise, will include support for real-time ray-tracing effects, NVIDIA® Adaptive Shading and other advanced gaming technologies that will let gamers experience the rich realism and depth of the game’s visuals.

To celebrate the return of the Wolfenstein franchise, NVIDIA kicked off a “Born to Hunt” bundle for GeForce RTX™ GPUs , starting today. For a limited time, gamers will receive Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which is scheduled to release on July 26, with the purchase of an eligible GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, 2080, 2070 or 2060 GPU-equipped graphics card, desktop PC or laptop.

Ray tracing is the advanced graphics technique used to give movies their ultra-realistic visual effects. NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs contain specialized processor cores designed specifically to accelerate ray tracing so the visual effects in games can be rendered in real time.

“Wolfenstein: Youngblood is an innovative take on the original franchise, which has a rich history of using forward-looking technologies to set its games apart,” said Matt Wuebbling, head of GeForce marketing at NVIDIA. “Bethesda’s use of ray tracing will dramatically enhance the image quality, while NVIDIA Adaptive Shading will boost performance.”

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is set in an alternate history 19 years after the events of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. The new first-person shooter is the first modern co-op Wolfenstein adventure. Team up with a friend or play solo as one of BJ Blazkowicz’s twin daughters and wield a powerful arsenal of new weapons, gadgets and abilities to liberate Paris.

“With Wolfenstein: Youngblood, a whole new generation of gamers could be getting their first exposure to the Wolfenstein franchise, and we want to make sure it blows them away,” Jim Kjellin, chief technology officer at MachineGames, the developer for Wolfenstein: Youngblood. “With NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX GPUs, we have access to technologies that deliver spectacular images and still maintain the performance necessary for flawless gameplay.”

Ray tracing brings real-time, cinematic-quality rendering to content creators and game developers. Wolfenstein: Youngblood uses NVIDIA VKRay ™, an extension that allows any developer using the Vulkan API to add ray-traced effects to their games.

NVIDIA Adaptive Shading is a new, advanced shading technique that enables developers to improve performance and achieve a real-time visual fidelity previously impossible in games. By adjusting the rate at which portions of the screen are shaded, the technology reduces the work the GPU has to do, which boosts performance without denigrating image quality.

More gaming technologies will be announced closer to the launch of the game.

