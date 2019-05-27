Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis, Patents, Designations, Collaborations, and Other Developments: Pharma Proff

Novartis AG, Ipsen Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Celgene Corporation, Astellas Pharma, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Eli Lilly and Company are some of the companies involved in the commercialization of pancreatic cancer therapeutics

NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report “Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutics" by Pharma Proff, a brand of P&S Intelligence, pancreatic cancer currently exhibits a strong therapeutics market with nine marketed drugs.



Pancreatic cancer occurs when malignant cells develop in the part of pancreas, resulting in the formation of a tumor. Pancreatic cancer typically spreads rapidly to nearby organs. It is rarely detected in its early stages.

Diabetes is one of the major signs of pancreatic cancer, especially occurs with weight loss, jaundice or pain in the upper abdomen that spreads to the back. Jaundice, digestive problems, blood clots, and pancreatitis are some of the clinical symptoms of pancreatic cancer that help in diagnosing of patients in its early stage.

According to the research findings, there are nine drugs approved in the market for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, and over 100 drugs are in pipeline, demonstrating positive clinical results against the disease. For instance, Napabucasin, an orally administered drug, currently in phase III stage of development, is being developed by Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. The phase III result of Napabucasin, in patients with pancreatic cancer, showcased high response rate, of 78%, for the treatment of the disease. Also, prominent players, such as AstraZeneca plc, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., and many others are also currently involved in the development of pancreatic cancer therapeutics.

Increasing prevalence of pancreatic cancer is playing a pivotal role in the growth of pancreatic cancer therapeutics market. The incident cases of pancreatic cancer in the 7 major markets (7MM) are expected to increase from 151,381 cases in 2016 to 179,629 by 2028. Growing geriatric population is one of the key risk factors for this disease. Changes in ethnicity, obesity, and diabetes are some other key risk factors for this disease. Increase in the disease incidence is expected to fuel the growth of the pancreatic cancer therapeutics market in the coming years.

Governments across the world have shown an increased interest for the treatment of life-threatening diseases, including pancreatic cancer. This has led to increased investments by the government bodies as well as pharmaceutical manufacturers for the development of new drugs. For instance, the U.S. government increased funding of $179.1 million for the National Cancer Institute in 2019 and additional funding of $215 million for the pancreatic cancer research. Thus, this increase in the R&D investments lead to the discovery of more drugs for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; thereby, fueling the growth of the pancreatic cancer therapeutics market.

Novartis AG, Ipsen Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Celgene Corporation, Astellas Pharma, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Eli Lilly and Company are some of the companies involved in the commercialization of pancreatic cancer therapeutics.

About Pharma Proff

Pharma Proff, a brand of P&S Intelligence, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare.

