A Call For Peace In the Capital of the Free World

HWPL volunteers show their bright and colorful designs to urge their political leaders to take stand and support the DPCW. Loud shouts and cheers ring through Washington DC in support of the DPCW. Thousands upon thousands of citizens carry bright and colorful signs urging global leaders to enact DPCW.

Hundreds of citizens, volunteers, religious leaders, and media organizations gather at U.S. Capitol to support the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War.

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Saturday, May 25 to mark the 6th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of World Peace. The anniversary was marked by a peace walk that began outside the U.S. Capitol, where participants urged heads of state from 193 countries, political leaders, and community leaders to support the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War, or, the DPCW.

A diverse group of over 500 citizens from the D.C. metropolitan area and representing 21 countries walked for peace in conjunction with 52 other major cities including Boston, Atlanta, and Pensacola, FL. Volunteers from the D.C. Heavenly Culture, World Peace and Restoration of Light (HWPL) have also been working in various countries within the Caribbean such as Antigua, Belize, and Grenada to help host local peace walks in each respective country.

“I think our differences are what unite us — it’s our strength,” says Michael Sarpong from Woodbridge, VA. “There is no religion, no nation that doesn’t want peace.”

Many participants wore traditional clothing to display their cultural differences and to convey that many countries, cultures, and ideologies are actively working together to achieve peace through the DPCW. Individuals from countries such as Madagascar, Guatemala, and India held large, colorful peace signs and props, and chanted, “The people, united, will never be divided!”

Sara Fawn, an HWPL volunteer, said she attended the event to ensure she could be part of a movement that is bigger than herself. “That’s why we have all come together today to urge our elected officials — the public servants that have been put in position by the people and for the people — to support the DPCW. We all want the same thing.”

The DPCW serves as the solution for worldwide peace and conflict resolution and is a legal framework for spreading the culture of peace on a local, national, and international level. The DPCW has already been enacted as a National Declaration in various countries around the world including Antigua, eSwatini, and Seychelles. It is currently being presented to pass as law through the United Nations, and citizens around the world are urging their legislators to support the DPCW on a local and national level.

The group sponsoring the event is the “Heavenly Culture, World Peace and Restoration of Light (HWPL)”. The organization was founded in 2013 to build a worldwide network of people dedicated to achieving global peace in communities around the world.

HWPL is a peace NGO that is associated with the United Nations’ Economic and Social Council (UNESC), as well as the UN Department of Global Communications. Amidst rising global tensions, HWPL is engaging political and community leaders, journalists, and young people in the non-governmental sector to help draw attention to its cause.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.