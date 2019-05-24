Alan Balch, National Patient Advocate Foundation, Named to National Quality Forum Task Force

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The National Quality Forum (NQF) named Alan Balch, CEO of the National Patient Advocate Foundation, to a new task force: Driving Value through the Next Generation of Quality. The Task Force will make recommendations aimed at normalizing high value, person-centered care throughout the United States by 2030.

Dozens of the nation’s top health care leaders will comprise the Task Force. These experts will identify actionable opportunities to achieve profoundly better health outcomes and value for every person throughout the delivery system.

“For too long, our health care system has rewarded inefficiency and opacity, particularly when it comes to payment models. As we go forward, I’m excited to promote actionable recommendations that will recenter our system so that it truly works for patients,” said Balch.

As CEO of the National Patient Advocate Foundation, Balch has long championed policies that reflect the real ways that patients interact with the health care system. His perspective can be found in a regularly occurring column in the Journal of Clinical Pathways, along through organizational programs like the Can We Talk, Cost of Care and the Roadmap to Consumer Clarity.

Balch will serve on the Payment & Policy Subcommittee, which will:

Provide expert comment and feedback to the Task Force recommendations and report

Contribute evidence and analysis to support Task Force sub-committee deliberations and recommendations

Champion Task Force recommendations

Promote and disseminate Task Force recommendations through organizational and individual channels

About National Patient Advocate Foundation:

National Patient Advocate Foundation, the advocacy affiliate of the Patient Advocate Foundation, amplifies the patient voice through the powerful stories of individuals and the collective needs of the community. Our staff and volunteers work at the local, regional and national level to promote access to affordable, quality health care for people with chronic, debilitating or life-threatening illnesses.

