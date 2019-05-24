NOTICE TO UBS CUSTOMERS WITH YIELD ENHANCEMENT STRATEGY ACCOUNTS: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to Investigate on Behalf of Investors Who Sustained Losses from the YES program

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Securities Arbitration Law Firm of Klayman & Toskes, P.A., www.nasd-law.com , continues its investigation into the Yield Enhancement Strategy (“YES”) recommended by UBS (NYSE: UBS) to its customers. The investigation focuses on the firms’ sales practices in connection with the recommendation of the high-risk YES program for customers who sought conservative investments.



High net-worth investors seeking conservative investments to preserve their principal were encouraged to participate in the YES program and were told it was a low-risk strategy to generate additional income. The YES program required investors to set aside a mandate, often around $3 million, in order to participate in the program, and were charged a 1.75% fee of the mandate for their participation.

The YES program utilized an options strategy, known as the Iron Condor, which created the appearance of better returns or cash flow during periods of low volatility and generated hefty fees and commissions for UBS and its financial advisors. In December 2018, the market took a volatile turn and losses began piling up for investors in the YES program. UBS allegedly misrepresented the risks involved with participating in such a strategy to its investors, and these investors suffered losses they never anticipated, with losses estimated around $1 billion.

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate whether the Yield Enhancement Strategy deployed by UBS was suitable for UBS investors and whether UBS misrepresented its risks. Current and former investors with accounts at UBS who participated in the Yield Enhancement Strategy, and have information relating to the manner in with the firm handled their portfolios, are encouraged to contact the attorneys of Klayman & Toskes, P.A., at (888) 997-9956, or visit our firm’s website at www.nasd-law.com .

About Klayman & Toskes, P.A.

K&T is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation, on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm represents high net-worth, ultra-high-net-worth, and institutional investors, such as non-profit organizations, unions, public and multi-employer pension funds. K&T has office locations in California, Florida, New York and Puerto Rico.

