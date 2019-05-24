Federal Aviation Administration to Investigate San Antonio for Religious Discrimination Against Chick-fil-A

SAN ANTONIO, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the FAA’s Office of Civil Rights announced that it has opened an investigation into San Antonio’s decision to ban Chick-fil-A from a concession contract at its airport. In March, First Liberty Institute asked United States Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao to investigate the San Antonio’s actions after its City Council banned the popular restaurant from having location at the airport because of the chain’s religious viewpoint.



/EIN News/ -- The following statement may be attributed to Keisha Russell, Associate Counsel to First Liberty Institute:

“We are pleased that the FAA responded to our request by opening an investigation into San Antonio for its blatant, illegal religious discrimination against Chick-fil-A. First Liberty also launched our own investigation into the City’s actions and we vow to get to the bottom of San Antonio’s decision. American business owners should not have to suffer because they want to operate their businesses in accordance with their religious beliefs. Few things are more un-American than government hostility against religion.”

About First Liberty Institute

First Liberty Institute is the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

