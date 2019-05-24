Ekso Bionics Announces Closing of $10 Million Public Offering

RICHMOND, Calif., May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the “Company,” “Ekso” or “Ekso Bionics”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,666,667 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase 6,666,667 shares of its common stock, at a price to the public of $1.50 per share and accompanying warrant to purchase one share of common stock, for gross proceeds of $10.0 million before deducting underwriters’ discounts, commissions and estimated offering expenses. Each warrant has an exercise price of $2.00 per share and will expire five years from the date of its issuance.



Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as lead book-running manager and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. acted as joint book-running manager for the offering.

The securities described above were offered by the Company pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-218517) relating to the public offering of such securities, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 6, 2017 and declared effective by the SEC on June 16, 2017. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering was filed with the SEC on May 21, 2019 and a final prospectus supplement related to the offering was filed with the SEC on May 24, 2019, all of which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered may also be obtained by sending a request to: Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attn: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com , or from SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., 3333 Peachtree Road NE, 9th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30326, Attention: Prospectus Department; email: strh.prospectus@suntrust.com .

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance, and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its unparalleled expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol EKSO.

Media Contact:

Glenn Silver

646-871-8485

eksobionics@lazarpartners.com

Investor Contact:

David Carey

212-867-1768

investors@eksobionics.com



