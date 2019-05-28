Westport Big & Tall Expands Accessories Selection with Westport Black and Briggs & Riley

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- To keep pace with and adequately service the needs of its high-end clientele, Westport Big & Tall has expanded its line of accessories, as well as luggage and travel gear. The additions include a diverse line of ties under its own luxury label, Westport Black , as well as reading glasses from Izipizi Paris - a niche European boutique, and finally premium travel gear from the well-established North American luggage brand – Briggs & Riley.Although sales of dress and tailored clothing have lost momentum over the past couple of decades, Westport is still seeing demand opportunities for neckwear and related accessories. As a result, Westport Black is now offering a greatly expanded selection of premium ties – both online and in stores. All neckties come in a 66-inch XL length, as well as a traditional 3.5-inch width to better suit the frame of a big and tall gentleman. All are handcrafted in Canada from materials sourced in Europe, including a 100% Italian silk exterior – and are of the premium quality that is always a given under Westport Black.Other accessories added to Westport’s product mix include European-designed reading glasses from the French boutique, Izipizi Paris. A newer brand established in 2010, Izipizi focuses on reinventing classic eyeglass styles for everyday use. Their design is simple and minimalistic – yet practical, colorful, and modern. The readers come in multiple shapes and styles that are appropriate for anything from casual to office wear, and everything in between.Finally, Westport is proud offer a new, diverse range of travel accessories from the well-known, premium luggage brand – Briggs & Riley. For over 25 years, Briggs & Riley has staked its claim in the marketplace as a respected manufacturer of fine luggage, business gear, briefcases, computer cases, and other related products. They have gained a loyal following amongst business travelers and frequent flyers alike, and their “Simple as That®” lifetime guarantee covers repairs and replacement parts for the life of their products. The company stands by its quality, which makes Briggs & Riley an excellent fit for Westport’s product mix. New items offered include traditional rolling luggage, garment bags, backpacks, and briefcases - all tailored exclusively for the high-end big and tall traveler, whether for business or for pleasure.Westport Big & Tall works to provide high-caliber, stylistically relevant, and aesthetically appealing menswear to big and tall customers with discerning tastes. The Summer 2019 menswear collection is now available to view and purchase on Westport Big & Tall’s website. Please also visit Westport’s Facebook page, Youtube channel, and Instagram for exclusive content and behind-the-scenes footage, or read the Westport Big & Tall Blog for specialized knowledge and articles pertaining directly to dressing the big and tall gentleman.By Stephan Belov



