Aeromexico and Delta celebrate 2nd Anniversary of their Joint Cooperation Agreement

After two years of operating together in the US-Mexico transborder market, the airlines share their most relevant accomplishments.

/EIN News/ -- MEXICO CITY, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeromexico and Delta JCA Second Anniversary Event





JCA Mexico City Airport Control Center (ACC)



Please find infographic attached

Attachment

Barbrha Ibáñez Velázquez AEROMEXICO +52 (55) 91324968 bibanez@aeromexico.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.