14th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction Presented by Chuck Hutton Toyota Raises a Record Breaking $3.6 Million for Children in Need in Northwest Florida

/EIN News/ -- Miramar Beach, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation (DCWAF) celebrated the 14th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction presented by Chuck Hutton Toyota on April 27, raising $3.6 million for children in need in Northwest Florida. Auction activities raised $2.6 million and a generous $1 million gift received two days later from local philanthropist, Ryan D. “Jume” Jumonville, brought the total funds raised to a record-breaking $3.6 million.



“We are fortunate to live in a community filled with caring and generous residents. This is a small town with a giant heart. DCWAF is doing great things in the Florida panhandle to support organizations that help local children in need, and I am excited to be a part of these efforts,” said Ryan Jumonville.



The funds raised are a $900,000 increase over the amount donated in 2018 to the Foundation’s 16 benefiting children’s charities, all of which operate locally in Northwest Florida. A portion of the amount raised will go to the DCWAF Children’s Fund to solidify the sustainability of the organization and the charities it supports into the future.



“We are all so very grateful for the hundreds of supporters that helped make our 14thannual auction such a resounding success,” said John Russell, president of DCWAF. “We are grateful to so many; the volunteers from our supported children’s charities, visiting celebrity wine makers and chefs, and the hundreds of bidders that raised their paddles high. All came together to raise much needed funds to help the children of our community. Experiencing the generosity of so many people is inspiring to all of us at the Foundation.”



The auction kicked off with the Magnum Force lot (50 autographed magnums from DCWAF vintners past and present), which raised $55,000. Raising $40,000 was a six-day trip to Sea Island for four couples donated by Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation Board Member, Bob Kirk. This incredible trip included accommodations in a private luxury home in The Cloister at Sea Island, dinner at the Forbes 5-Star Georgian Room, spa packages, and a scenic yacht cruise. An immersive trip to Montepulciano, Italy sold six times for $120,000 while a trip to Costa Rica sold five times for $85,000.



The funds raised at the annual auction are distributed to 16 local non-profit organizations for specific projects and programs that benefit children. Charity partners for 2019 include Children in Crisis, Children’s Volunteer Health Network, Emerald Coast Autism Center, the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, Food for Thought, Habitat for Humanity of Walton County, The Arc of the Emerald Coast, Opportunity Inc., Pathways for Change, Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast, Shelter House of Northwest Florida, AMIkids Emerald Coast, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast, Mental Health Association of Okaloosa and Walton Counties, Westonwood Ranch, and Youth Village.



“The DCWAF auction weekend is an amazing and energized event that attracts wine enthusiasts from all over the country to visit the white sandy beaches of Northwest Florida. But the most remarkable part is how philanthropic those visitors are and the impact it has locally on children in need. The overall success of this weekend impacts thousands of kids in Okaloosa and Walton County each year,” said Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation Chairman, Cory Fosdyck.



The 14th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction presented by Chuck Hutton Toyota was comprised of 54 unique Live Lots, 33 Super Silent offerings, and 139 Silent Lots. The sold-out event was attended by approximately 600 wine enthusiasts.



In addition, during the Wine Auction weekend, 11 Patron Dinners were held in notable restaurants and private homes in the area. These dinners pair celebrity chefs with participating vintners to create a memorable dining experience for every attendee. The Foundation is especially thankful to the Patron Hosts who opened the doors to their homes and restaurants and set the stage for the auction weekend. Auctions at each of these dinners recorded revenues of over $680,000, with a record-breaking $250,000 raised at a dinner hosted by Jack and Candis Wilson featuring Spottswoode Estate Vineyard & Winery and Barnett Vineyards with Chef Matt Basford.



As the top charity fundraising event in Northwest Florida, the Destin Charity Wine Auction has been ranked among the nation’s top ten highest-grossing charity wine auctions in the country by Wine Spectator Magazine for seven consecutive years and is currently ranked fourth. The money raised at this year’s auction will be presented to the charity partners during a check presentation event in the fall.



The dates for next year’s Destin Charity Wine Auction weekend are April 24 – 26, 2020. For more information on the Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation, visit www.DCWAF.org.



Patron Hosts: George & Stephanie Brannon, Jr. with Jeff & Cindy Garrard, Steve and Mary Ellen Buffington, Joan & Stephen Carter with Bill & Cheryl Stegbauer, John & Amy Dowdle with Cory & Hillary Fosdyck and Robért & Shelly Hinojosa, Ben & Tiffany Edwards with Jeanne Dailey & Jay Nettles, Dr. Eric Goldberg & Dr. Diana Melazzo with Dr. Garry Banks, Tim Krueger & Jill Cadenhead with Velia Lala, Greg & Yvonne Lala, John & Margaret Sheehan with Susan Kiley & Wayne Paul, Joel & Sylvia Williams, and Jack & Candis Wilson.



Featured Proprietors and Vintners: Honorary Vintner Madaiah Revana of Revana Wines, Jake Krausz of Arkenstone, David Tate of Barnett Vineyards, Rich & Carolyn Czapleski of Canard Vineyard, Greg & Stacy Lill of Cashmere Cellars Chardonnay, Marika Vida-Arnold of Catena Zapata, Joe Aschbacher of Col Solare Winery, Kyle Noble of CONSTANT Diamond Mountain Vineyard, Todd Newman of Dakota Shy, Jay Soloff & Catherine Hay of DeLille Cellars, David Hejl of Domaine Della, Kristina Dunn Buchanan of Dunn Vineyards, Tom Gamble of Gamble Family Vineyards, Eugenia Keegan of Gran Moraine, Ralph Hertelendy of Hertelendy Vineyards, Scott Morrison of Jarvis Estate, Darlyne Miller of Knights Bridge Winery, Don Law & Philipp Pfunder of Law Estate, David Gibson of Lewis Cellars, Brooke Winther of Relic, Shirley Roy of ROY Estate, Steve & Linda Sherwin of Sherwin Family Vineyards, Tracy Smith of Somnium, Beth Novak Milliken of Spottswoode Estate Vineyard and Winery, Russell Joy of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, Bob & Anne Arns of Tournesol Winery, Jean-Noel Fourmeaux of VGS Chateau Potelle, and Erik Kramer of WillaKenzie Estate.



Featured Craft Spirits Proprietor: Bill Samuels, Jr. of Maker’s Mark



Honorary Chefs and Restaurants: Honorary Chef Matthew Basford of Canoe, Atlanta, GA; Tim Creehan of Cuvee 30A, Cuvee Catering, & Grill Plus, Destin, FL; Sam Efron of Taverna San Marco, Jacksonville, FL; Josh Hopkins of Adalina, Atlanta, GA; Cindy Hutson of Ortanique on the Mile, Coral Gables, FL; Jack McGuckin of Bijoux, Miramar Beach, FL; Michael Patria of Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, Atlanta, GA; Todd Reber of Vin’tij Food & Wine, Miramar Beach, FL; Scotty Schwartz of 29 South, Fernandina Beach, FL; Scott Serpas of Serpas True Food & Dixie Q, Atlanta, GA; and Dan Vargo of Hilton Sandestin Golf Resort and Spa, Miramar Beach FL.



Local Restaurants featured at the Reserve Tasting: Bijoux, Caliza, Cuvee Kitchen + Wine Bar, Maple Street Biscuit Company, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Seagar’s Prime Steaks & Seafood, Royal Palm Grille, The Henderson, Slick Lips Seafood & Oyster House, and Vue on 30a.



Sponsors: Presenting: Chuck Hutton Toyota Platinum: Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Inc. (Official Lodging Sponsor), Setco Services, L.L.C., and Stephen & Joan Carter Gold: Image Printing, Chan’s Wine World (Founding Sponsor), National Event Rentals, REX-Lumber, Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast, Rowland Publishing, Trustmark Wealth Management, and Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance Silver: Coastal Accounting, Ocoee Foundation Inc, Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort and Spa, Destin VIP Magazine, Scenic Sotheby’s, Merrill Lynch – Krueger, Fosdyck & Associates, and Wavefly Bronze: BBVA Compass Bank, Brian’s Fine Woodcrafting, Carter and Co. CPA, Centennial Bank, The Center for Cosmetic & Family Dentistry, Destin Ice Market 30A, Johnny on the Spot, Emerald Coast Association of Realtors, Acentria Insurance, Community Bank, Dermatology Solutions Group, Hand Arrendall Harrison Sale, LLC, Enco Electronic Systems, Electric Cart Company, Green Earth Landscape Services, Hall and Runnells PA, Grand Boulevard, Bontemps Interiors, 21st Century Oncology, Legacy Cabinet Company, The Henderson, Premier Sign Company, The Premier Property Group, RCI, Galati Yacht Sales, Silver Sands Premium Outlets, Virtuous Management Group, RJH and Associates, Jim & Renee Beaman, Jim & Sherre Bunch, Don & Cathy Hay, Dann & Colette Schwartz, Sharon Stark, Thomas Martin Foundation, Bert & Sue Trucksess, and Jack & Candis Wilson.







###

Patrons celebrate their winning bid at the 14th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction presented by Chuck Hutton Toyota Photo Credit: STM Photography













About Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation



Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation’s mission is to connect wine enthusiasts to raise money to benefit children in need in Northwest Florida. Founded in 2005, DCWAF has donated more than $18 million to Northwest Florida charities by hosting world class wine and culinary events. These funds have impacted the lives of over 90,000 youth, including those afflicted by health issues and abuse. Learn more at DCWAF.org or facebook.com/DCWAF.



For press photos and videos (photo credit STM Photography), please click the following link:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/gcyfrn2qyf3k7ky/AABjTU6clBZZIm8IEvGGv4f9a?dl=0

Attachments

Kate MacMillan Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation 8506503732 kate@dcwaf.org

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.