SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PriceSmart, Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:



Do you, or did you, own shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PSMT )?



Did you purchase your shares between October 26, 2017 and October 25, 2018, inclusive?



Did you lose money in your investment?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that a complaint has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased the common stock of PriceSmart, Inc. (“PriceSmart” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: PSMT) between October 26, 2017 and October 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”), alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased shares of PriceSmart during the Class Period, or purchased shares prior to the Class Period and still hold PriceSmart, and wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Timothy J. MacFall at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, DE 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.



The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and omitted materially adverse facts, about the Company’s business, operations and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that the defendants concealed from the investing public: (1) that the Company’s omni-channel business strategy had failed to reach key operating goals; (2) that the Company’s South America distribution strategy had failed to realize key cost saving goals; (3) that the Company had invested Trinidad and Tobago dollars into certificates of deposits with financial institutions; (4) that these investments had been improperly classified as cash and cash equivalents; (5) that the relevant corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) that there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting; (7) that increasing competition negatively impacted the Company’s revenue and profitability; and (8) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.. As a result of defendants’ alleged false and misleading statements, the Company’s stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

According to the Complaint, on October 25, 2018, the Company disclosed poor operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended August 31, 2018. The Company also announced that its Chief Executive Officer had resigned, and also disclosed that certain financial statements would be restated to correct a balance sheet misclassification of certain assets.

On this news, shares of PriceSmart declined over 15%, closing at $69.16 per share on October 26, 2018, on heavy trading volume.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 22, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

/EIN News/ -- Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Timothy J. MacFall

(888) 969-4242

(516) 683-3516

Fax: (302) 654-7530

info@rl-legal.com

http://www.rigrodskylong.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.