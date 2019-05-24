Altitude Sports announces Joe Asmar as new COO to expand Technological & Operational Services of Company Platforms

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altitude Sports has named Joe Asmar its new COO to help lead its technological and operational platforms and expand the Montreal eCommerce leader’s profile and points of service under Co-CEO’s Maxime Dubois and Alexandre Guimond.

Altitude Sports proudly announces Joe Asmar as new Chief Operating Officer (COO)





Most recently the Vice President of eCommerce fashion retailer SSENSE, Asmar joins Altitude Sports with over 15-years of high-profile experience. Before SSENSE, he was a Vice President at IT & Tech Services company DiCentral and was an Operations Manager/Director for DHL. He holds a BBA from the American University of Beirut and an IMBA from York University’s Schulich School of Business.

"Max and I have known Joe for several years and have come to appreciate his exceptional knowledge and skills as much as his human and interpersonal acumen. Over time, it became clear Joe would be instrumental to the growth of our new projects, including the expansion of our marketplace and the internationalization of our business. We gladly welcome Joe as a manager and partner." - Co-CEO Alexandre Guimond

Asmar will oversee the delivery process and software development lifecycles for Altitude Sports Technological, Product Content, and Operations teams. He will also partner with key decision-makers in Marketing, Buying, Analytics, and Finance to ensure Altitude Sports delivers a world-class experience for its clientèle.

“It's an incredible opportunity to work for a fast-growing Montreal-based company that allows me to blend my professional skills and passion for outdoor sports. I would also like to recognize the fantastic group of talented people and leaders who make Altitude Sports what it is today. Their collective skills and passion are unmatched. I am excited and honoured to begin a new chapter, and I look forward to getting started.” - New COO Joe Asmar

Altitude Sports is Canada’s online leader in technical on-trend apparel and products for outdoor performance pursuits and the urban lifestyle. In 2018, the company shipped 460,000 packages, and have a growing roster of 430 brands. Visit their website at www.altitude-sports.com.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95a3443c-1adf-4e24-87df-cd68a74a3779



Contact: Louis Dominic Parizeau Vice President Marketing 514-495-1111 Ext. 70 louis-dominic.parizeau@altitude-sports.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.