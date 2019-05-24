Group .BR Brings Best of Brazil to NYC with Saravá! São João

New York’s only Brazilian theater company hosts upbeat dance party

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year as June approaches, Brazilian expats start to get a little homesick, and New York’s Group .BR is no different.

“Lots of people know about Carnival, but the Festas Junina or Festas de São João are some of the liveliest and biggest events of the year,” says Group .BR’s Artistic Director, Andressa Furletti. “Every June, Brazilians get together with their families and friends to dance forró, quadrilha, enjoy the tasty food and have a great time!”

The Festas Junina/Festas de São João (June Party/St. John Party) are traditional Brazilian festivals that were introduced by Portuguese colonists and got mixed with African and Indigenous traditions creating something totally unique. The celebrations are marked by traditional food, music and the quadrilha – a Brazilian square dance. The event celebrates the end of Brazil’s rainy season and the corn harvest, which makes them festive, celebratory, abundant… and too good to miss.

So, Group .BR decided to fight the FOMO by bringing a true Festa de São João celebration to the Big Apple. On June 16th from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. at House of Yes, Group .BR will host Saravá! São João – an event dedicated to bringing this uniquely Brazilian event to life in New York. To make the event feel just right, Group .BR is bringing in some incredible Brazilian talent, including live forró music with Forró in the Dark and Trio Little Birds, with special guest Liz Rosa and DJs Deøgaz (Deo Jorge and Gaspar Muniz), DJ Greg Caz and DJapa spinning the best Brazilian beats. The party will also include traditional food, drinks, games, and of course, the quadrilha.

For those who don’t want to be wallflowers, Group .BR will host a free special quadrilha workshop June 14th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at North Brooklyn Farms. There will also be a forró class at Saravá! São João when the party is first getting started.

“We don’t want anyone to be left sitting on the sidelines,” says Furletti. “The Festas de São João are all about smiles, inclusion and good times, so we want anyone who wants to come dance with us to know the basic steps and ‘levantar poeira!’” (Levantar poeira means “kick up the dust” - a saying that references the dust kicked up when people dance certain Brazilian dances such as forró)

Kids accompanied by parents or legal guardians are welcome at Saravá! São João from 3 PM to 6 PM and kids under 12 years old have free entry. After 6 PM the event is 21+ only. Those who want to show up looking the part can research costume ideas at http://bit.ly/dress4saojoao. Andressa Furletti is available for interviews regarding Saravá! São João. To schedule an interview, contact Group .BR at info@group.br.com.

Quadrilha Dance Feelings

June 14th from 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

At North Brooklyn Farms (320 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249)

More information and RSVP at www.group.br.com/sarava

Free - must RSVP

Saravá! São João

June 16th from 3 PM to 11 PM

At House of Yes (2 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237)

More information and tickets at www.group.br.com/sarava

Tickets from $15 - $20 online and $25 at the door

