Police commander calls for speed up of car documents issuance

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 24 - The General Commander of National Police Paulo de Almeida has recommended the new national traffic director, Elias Livulo, to speed up the issuing process of car registration documents (driving licenses and handbooks). ,

Paulo de Almeida made the recommendation at the presentation ceremony of the new National Traffic Department (DNVT) official, stressing the need to improve the service provided for citizen to reduce the issuing time of documents.

The General Commander also demanded more supervision, methodological and operational action from the traffic regulators.

He announced plan to re-adjust DNVT personnel to make it more dynamic.

Paulo de Almeida also recommended the revival of the Road Safety Strategic Plan, pledging crackdown on the bad practices related to the service rendered to citizen.

