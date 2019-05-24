Pathways Bioscience Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of Work Utilizing Nrf2-Activation Effects of PB123

Supplementing HIV-1 transgenic rats with Pathways Nrf2 activator PB123 restored Nrf2 functionality

AURORA, CO, USA, May 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pathways Bioscience LLC, a biomedical sciences company focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs and dietary supplements that act on gene transcription pathways, and the provider of the Nrf2 activating dietary supplements PB123 and PB125® announces the recent peer-reviewed publication of a scientific paper entitled “ MiR-144 Mediates Nrf2 Inhibition and Alveolar Epithelial Dysfunction in HIV-1 Transgenic Rats” in the American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology.“This publication describes a collaborative study carried out in Dr. David Guidot’s laboratory at Emory University. HIV infection can still increase lung vulnerability, even in individuals on anti-retroviral therapy, by a mechanism that impairs the Nrf2 pathway. Supplementing HIV-1 transgenic rats with the Pathways Bioscience Nrf2 activator PB123 restored Nrf2 functionality, antioxidant enzyme expression and lung epithelial barrier function,” noted Dr. Joe McCord, the scientific leader and co-founder of Pathways Bioscience.“The discovery of drug and dietary means to activate Nrf2 has grown in interest around the world do to anticipated benefits for health, wellness, and aging,” said Dr. Brooks Hybertson, President/CEO and co-founder of Pathways Bioscience. “Nrf2 functionality can get inhibited by a variety of factors related to aging and illness,” he continued, “so we are interested in new ways to support the Nrf2 pathway. We developed our PB123 dietary supplement based on how well its ingredients worked together to activate the Nrf2 transcription factor. We were honored to have an opportunity to contribute to this new publication by Drs. Fan, Kukoyi, and Staitieh in Dr. David Guidot’s laboratory.”Notably, this publication describes two approaches. Both treatment with an antagomir that silences miR-144 and dietary supplementation with PB123 restored the Nrf2 pathway and barrier functionality of alveolar epithelial cells from HIV-1 transgenic rats. The Nrf2 transcription factor has been called the “master regulator” of cellular antioxidant, detoxification, and cell defense gene expression. This newly published work helps scientists get a better understanding of potential Nrf2-inhibitory effects of miR-144, and how this be overcome with targeted inhibitors of miR-144 or with Nrf2-activating dietary supplements, with the goal of developing new approaches to supporting lung health.About Pathways BiosciencePathways Bioscience LLC is a biomedical sciences company focused on discovering and developing new agents, both small molecule drugs and dietary supplements, that influence gene expression pathways and exert beneficial effects, with particular emphasis on the Nuclear Factor, Erythroid 2 Like 2 (NFE2L2, or Nrf2) gene transcription factor, known as the master regulator of cell protection mechanisms. These activities are based on the concept that the best way to improve healthspan and overcome the health and wellness problems associated with aging is to support the body’s own defense mechanisms that allow it to normalize, protect, and heal itself. The company's headquarters are in Aurora, Colorado. Pathways Bioscience has developed the PB123 and PB125 dietary supplement formulations using Nrf2.0® Technology. PB123 is currently available in Latin America through a partnership with Activz LLC in their GNM-X product, and PB125 is currently available in the US directly from Pathways Bioscience on the Company’s Website at www.pathwaysbio.com



