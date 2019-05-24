Mattress Warehouse Announces Opening of New Location in Sanford, NC
Mattress Warehouse is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Sanford, NCFREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mattress Warehouse (sleephappens.com) is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Sanford, NC.
The new store, located at 3110 S. Horner Blvd, is open seven days a week.
The Sanford location has sleep experts to help you find the right mattress for you. When you stop in to this new Mattress Warehouse location, try the patented bedMATCH™ system. This technology uses a multitude of measurements and scientific calculations, which will help the sleep specialists narrow down hundreds of mattress selections to just a handful. This makes your decision easier knowing that it’s based on science, your measurements, and not high-pressure sales tactics.
Every store carries the latest mattress models from top brands such as Aireloom, Kingsdown, TEMPUR-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and more. Mattress Warehouse stores also carry a wide range of sleep accessories, pillows, sheets, and protectors from Bedgear, Sealy, Brookstone, and more.
Mattress Warehouse of Sanford is located near Jimmy John's and Dunkin'.
About Mattress Warehouse – Mattress Warehouse is the No. 1 independently-owned American retailer with stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Serving customers for 30 years, it is our mission to provide each customer with a relaxed and educational buying process that provides the best overall sleep experience with quality products at the best possible prices.
