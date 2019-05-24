22nd Annual Butterfly Ball Raises Over $700,000 to Support Children Who Have Experienced Abuse or Exploitation

TORONTO, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night, Toronto charity, Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre (Boost CYAC) hosted its major annual fundraiser, The Butterfly Ball®. Under the leadership of new gala co-chairs, Cleophee Eaton and Candice Sinclair, the 22nd annual event raised over $700,000. Funds raised will help to sustain the critical work of Boost CYAC; supporting children who have experienced physical or sexual abuse and exploitation.



The sold out event welcomed over 400 guests and was held at the Four Seasons Hotel. Upon arrival, guests walked the glamorous red carpet sponsored by Holt Renfrew. Hosting the evening were Melissa Grelo, Co-Host of CTV’s The Social, and the Contributing Host of CTV’s Your Morning and Lainey Lui, Co-host of CTV’s The Social, Etalk Senior Correspondent, and scribe of the immensely popular celebrity gossip blog, LaineyGossip.com. Opening the evening was a moving performance by the Toronto Beaches Children’s & Youth Chorus and guests were later entertained by the soulful Toronto-based singer, Simone Denny.

“As always, I am immensely grateful to the countless individuals responsible for the success of last night’s gala. Our sponsors, donors and guests were so generous in their support of Boost CYAC. My sincere thanks go to our Honorary Chairs, Yannick and Shantelle Bisson, Gala Co-Chairs, Cleophee Eaton and Candice Sinclair, and the entire Butterfly Ball committee. The success of this event would not be possible without their leadership and commitment,” noted Boost CYAC President & CEO, Karyn Kennedy.

“The abuse and neglect of children is horrendous, but there is hope. We’re infinitely impressed by the work Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre does to provide vital care for children so that they may move beyond abuse to healthier, more productive futures,” stated co-chairs Eaton and Sinclair.

Once again, auctioneer, Brett Sherlock kept things moving throughout the exciting live auction. Items included: a trip to Naples, Italy to visit Italian Luxury clothing brand, Casa KITON including a fitting for a made-to-measure suit jacket or shirt; a guided tour of the Toronto Police Service Emergency Task Force at their Toronto training facility and a trip around Toronto Island with the their Marine Unit; a walk-on role, dressed in full period costume and hair/make up on CBC’s Murdoch Mysteries, including a behind-the-scenes tour of the set for up to four people with lead actor, Yannick Bisson.

Click here for photos of the event .

About Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre (Boost CYAC)

Boost CYAC brings together police, child protection, medical and mental health professionals, as well as dedicated child and family advocates, to work under one roof to provide a coordinated response to children, youth and their families when child abuse occurs. This innovative model is a significant shift in service delivery in Toronto and has vastly improved the way services are provided. Now, children, youth and families only have to go to one location when abuse is reported to receive all of the services that are required and they will no longer be further victimized and traumatized by having to repeat what has happened to them many times. boostforkids.org

Media Contact

Lindsay Jolie

Director of Communications & Community Relations

(416) 560-7568 | jolie@boostforkids.org

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.