Everjewel Announces the Launch of the World's Largest Online Jewelry Marketplace

Everjewel is the first place where individuals, stores, manufacturers, and distributors can buy and sell jewelry online in a safe and secure environment

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everjewel today announces the launch of it's new online jewelry marketplace www.Everjewel.com ) to buy and sell jewelry safely. You can also download the free app in the App store and Google Play to browse thousands of items or list your jewelry for sale in the marketplace. Everjewel was developed by industry experts for the overwhelming need to bring safety and security to an online jewelry marketplace that brings all sales channels together. With Everjewel, accredited experts guarantee each item's quality and the consumer never has to meet a stranger to complete the transaction. Additionally, Everjewel is the only combined platform ever developed offering multiple sales channels with a single selling entity.Everjewel's free Eversafe Guarantee ensures your jewelry is exactly as it should be. In addition, customers may choose to add beneficial services such as ring sizing, refurbishment, insurance appraisals, and more. These services are offered for every item purchased regardless of who or where it comes from.Currently, there is no other marketplace to aid the consumer when purchasing jewelry online. Everjewel handles the transaction protecting you from fraud and abuse."With the largest selection of items to purchase and the Eversafe Guarantee, the jewelry industry will never be the same."-Sonny Belew, Everjewel CEO



