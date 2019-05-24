Grayblock Power Selects Fusion to Bring Clean Energy and Real Estate Digital Asset Investments to the Masses

/EIN News/ --

New York, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fusion Foundation, the non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance, today announced it is now partnering with Grayblock Power, a financing platform connecting developers to investors in real estate and energy-backed assets, to list and issue new digital assets based on Toronto real estate and clean energy sources.

Launched in August 2018, Toronto-based Grayblock Power introduces a new way to invest in clean energy and turn that energy into a long-term investment vehicle. The company accomplishes this by offering competitive long-term returns compared to traditional fixed income products based on real assets, creating a transparent and secure investment environment through the use of smart contracts and blockchain, and selecting only 100% clean-air energy technologies for investment.

In April 2019, Grayblock Power was awarded the third prize out of 20 startups shortlisted and over 700 submissions in the 3rd Global Blockchain Challenge at the Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai.

“Fusion is a broad-based system that can help launch financial products and security token offerings,” said Chris Ciaravino, CEO and Founder of Grayblock Power. “Our mission is two-fold: to issue our first-ever digital asset-backed investment based on Toronto Real Estate, and to create investment opportunities within clean energy. We see Fusion as the ideal partner to aid us in achieving both objectives.”

“Grayblock is a great example of a company leveraging Fusion technology to create new investment opportunities quickly and effectively in a regulated environment,” said Dejun Qian, Founder and CEO of Fusion. “By leveraging Fusion, Grayblock is able to introduce the general public to digital assets based on real estate and clean energy that were previously inaccessible.”

About Fusion Foundation

Fusion Foundation is a non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance. By providing innovative companies and developers with the open source technology they need to build peer-to-peer time and value-based applications, the world will enjoy financial transactions that are more accessible, efficient and transparent than previously possible. Fusion’s seasoned team of industry veterans led by Founder and CEO DJ Qian, a blockchain pioneer who previously launched two top 20 global blockchain projects (VeChain and QTUM), is working to collaborate with financial institutions, cryptocurrency companies, businesses, peer-to-peer lenders, third-party app developers, academia, and the broader blockchain community. By providing the foundation that enables different cryptocurrency tokens, digital assets, off-chain values, and data-sources to be created and exchanged between the Fusion blockchain, other blockchains and financial systems, Fusion is moving ever closer to a globally accessible system for the free exchange of values. Visit www.fusion.org to learn more about Fusion and its partnership program.

About Grayblock Power

Grayblock introduces a new way to invest in clean energy and turn that energy into a long-term investment vehicle. Grayblock is a financing platform connecting developers to investors and are able to provide this through the company’s digital assets sales within the real-estate and energy sectors. Visit www.grayblockpower.com to learn more.

Monica VanHorn Forefront Communications (212)320-8981, ext. 708 mvanhorn@forefrontcomms.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.