RegEd to Showcase Enterprise Compliance Solutions for the Banking Industry at the ABA Regulatory Compliance Conference 2019

Solutions for managing employee code of conduct, regulatory relations and exams, policies and procedures, audits and other core compliance processes will be showcased at the event

/EIN News/ -- Raleigh, NC, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leading provider of compliance technology to banks, broker-dealers and insurance companies, is pleased to announce its participation in the American Bankers Association Regulatory Compliance Conference 2019. The event will be held June 9-12 in New Orleans, LA. RegEd will feature solutions that address critical compliance challenges for the banking industry, including key areas of regulator focus.

“Banks must navigate economic headwinds, regulatory uncertainty and an increasingly unforgiving enforcement environment placing them under pressure to drive operational efficiency and install effective compliance oversight,” commented Debra Freitag, RegEd Chief Strategy Officer. “RegEd has partnered with leading banks to meet critical compliance challenges with bank-purposed solutions that drive efficiency and support a culture of compliance.”

During the conference, RegEd representatives will highlight these and other integrated, for-purpose solutions for banks:

Marketing and Advertising Review Management: Streamlines the end-to-end process for marketing and advertising communication submission, review, collaboration and approval, speeding time to market for review items.

Audit Management: Enables banks to fully plan, schedule, conduct, resolve and report on bank audits. The solution is fully configurable to reflect the bank’s specific organizational hierarchy and business processes.

Employee Code of Conduct Management: Including Gifts and Gratuities, Outside Business Activities, and Personal Securities Accounts. Capture full audit trails of requests, approvals, exceptions, attestations and documentation.

Policies and Procedures Management: Enables administration and oversight of the bank’s policies and procedures, including approval, distribution, attestation management and testing program management.

Regulatory Relations and Exam Management: Streamline and automate the management of regulatory relations and exams from the receipt of the “first day” letter, across all preparatory activities, through to the final response submitted to the regulator, significantly reducing the time and resource commitment required to support regulatory examinations.

RegEd representatives will be on-site to meet with conference attendees to understand their compliance challenges and discuss solutions that enable banks to meet compliance requirements and proactively manage their compliance program.

The RegEd conference exhibit will be located at booth #212 in the conference’s main exhibitor hall at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. For more information on RegEd or its attendance at the ABA Regulatory Compliance Conference, please call 800-334-8322 or email sales@reged.com.

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit www.reged.com.

Madelyn Matthews 919-653-5202



