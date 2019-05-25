Aditi Siri signs a deal with SM1 Music Group/Sony Music

Aditi excited about signing deal with SM1 Music Group

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, May 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is with great enthusiasm and pleasure that we announce the signing of Aditi to SM1Music Group/Sony Music. Aditi Began singing and performing when she was just 5 years old, she is not your average American pop singer. The 18-year-old Indian-American girl is classically trained in Indian music and Western contemporary pop. Aditi began performing live in the ancient temples of India as well as the big Bollywood Shows. She calls America home, where she has become a rapidly rising role model for young girls not only in the U.S but around the world.Her name itself—Aditi, is a special Indian name meaning an Angel. It is also a slang word for a girl who is picked on, that is beautiful and a surprise gift to the world. Aditi is every girl across America—and the world. Aditi is a normal teenager with passion in her heart and she is shouting to be heard by the world. Aditi is smashing stereotypes, phobias and discrimination.We at SM1 Music Group/ Sony Music are excited to see what the future has is-store For Aditi. Aditi will be releasing two more single with SM1 Music Group/Sony in Early July.



