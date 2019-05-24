/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fiber Optic Test Equipment Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fiber optic test equipment (FOTE) market is estimated to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.7% from 2018 to 2025.



The objective of this study is to identify the key market trends as of 2018, the base year, and highlight the factors that boost and restrain market growth. In particular, it discusses the product areas that are expected to bolster growth during the forecast period (2019 to 2025). With 2018 as the base year, the research provides market size estimates and sheds light on future growth prospects up to 2025. For this purpose, a specific methodology is followed. This is based on discussions with the senior management of FOTE manufacturers, which is supported by secondary research.



North America is the biggest revenue generator for the global FOTE market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. Slight increase in the revenue share of indirect channels is expected as vendors look to provide better support, cater to a fragmented customer base, and increase their international market reach. A broad product portfolio with one-shop-stop solutions is the key for success for vendors. Cost, ease of use, features, and portability are the key factors driving growth.



The study offers a holistic picture of the opportunities, challenges, and threats for vendors globally. Among the different types of fiber optic test equipment, optical time domain reflectometers (OTDR) are witnessing the strongest growth; there is also strong growth in fiber inspection probes.



Although not in its final form yet, 5G, the fifth generation of cellular technology, is already impacting the demand for optical test equipment with 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) trials. It is expected to generate massive implementation of fiber, boosting the demand for test equipment.



Research Scope



Discussion highlights:

In-depth analysis with market sizing of product segments: Optical Time Domain Reflectometers (OTDR) Optical Light Sources (OLS) Optical Power Meters (OPM) Optical Loss Test Sets (OLTS) Optical Spectrum Analyzers (OSA) Remote Fiber Test Systems (RFTS) Tunable Lasers Chromatic Dispersion (CD) Polarization Mode Dispersion (PMD) Dense Wave Division Multiplexing (DWDM) Fiber inspection probes (FIP)

Regional perspectives on the demand pattern in various advanced and emerging markets: North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America

End-user analysis of the following industries: Telecommunications companies and carriers Enterprises Cable television service providers Government and defense organizations Fiber-optic component and cable manufacturers Independent research laboratories Growth forecasts for market segments and in-depth analysis of the competitive situation, including vendors' market shares



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Market Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Fiber Optic Test Equipment Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecast and Trends - Total Fiber Optic Test Equipment Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Percent Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application

Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Fiber Optic Test Equipment Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Telcos and Cable MSOs

Growth Opportunity 2 - Americas

Growth Opportunity 3 - OTDR

Growth Opportunity 4 - Web-scale Companies

Growth Opportunity 5 - Cybersecurity

5 Major Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

