ManTech Appoints Peter B. LaMontagne to Board of Directors

HERNDON, Va., May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) today announced that it has named Peter B. LaMontagne to its Board of Directors. An accomplished private equity executive with more than 20 years of experience leading technology companies that serve the U.S. government, Mr. LaMontagne brings knowledge and skills that complement ManTech’s strategic goal of advancing the missions of national and homeland security.



/EIN News/ -- “Peter LaMontagne is widely recognized for his leadership of businesses that succeed on the very principles that drive ManTech – the commitment to developing and delivering advanced technology solutions that meet customer needs with speed, efficiency and precision,” said George J. Pedersen, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board at ManTech. “His direct experience in national security, and in-depth knowledge of the technologies essential to safeguarding it, make Peter a strategic asset and welcome addition to our Board.”

Mr. LaMontagne currently serves as CEO of Quantum Spatial, an end-to-end geospatial services company. He previously has served as Chief Executive Officer of Novetta Solutions LLC and Paradigm Solutions Corporation and served on the boards of several tech services and solutions companies, with a specialization in government national security contracting. Mr. LaMontagne began his career in the tech services and solutions industry as an employee of ManTech in several capacities including as a corporate officer in the early 2000s. Prior to joining ManTech, he served as a U.S. Foreign Officer posted to the U.S. Embassy in China. He holds a BA degree in Classics and Government/Legal Studies from Bowdoin College, Maine, where he completed his Honors Thesis on Terrorism Studies.

