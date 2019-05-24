Global Discrete Industries Digital Manufacturing Market Opportunities to 2022: Digitise the Manufacturing Processes, Upsurge in Discrete Industries, & Customer Service Enhancement

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Manufacturing Market in Discrete Industries, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital manufacturing market for discrete industries achieved a moderate growth of 7.48% in 2017. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.04%, owing to the rapid pace of technological advancements.

In today's competitive environment, companies are striving to use cutting-edge technology to stay ahead of the competition. Digital manufacturing is a subset of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and is an integrated approach to use computer technology for simulation, 3D visualization, and analytics to support manufacturing processes and improve the overall product efficiency.



Digital manufacturing processes, coupled with digital manufacturing simulation, support process planning, streamlined simulation of operations, and collaborative communication. Digital manufacturing allows manufacturers to effectively plan production, thereby, decreasing production cost in a streamlined fashion.



The concept of PLM has been widely accepted by manufacturers and is considered to be an important approach to product strategy. The proliferation of technologies and their applications within the shop floor processes have created a lot of excitement among the small- and medium-sized manufacturers.



Research Highlights



The market is very competitive and in order to remain competitive, end users demand advanced manufacturing processes to minimize errors and improve product quality and lifecycle. The research aims to identify the various drivers and restraints impacting the digital manufacturing market for discrete industries. The study also provides information on key end users like automotive and transportation, aerospace and defence, heavy machinery, and hi-tech electronics and discusses opportunities for digital manufacturing in these industries. Growth opportunities and actions to capitalise on them have also been included in the study.



Companies such as Dassault Systmes, Siemens PLM, Autodesk, and PTC dominate the digital manufacturing market in discrete industries. Their strong position in the market is attributed to diverse product portfolios, robust distribution networks, and diverse application coverage. Digital manufacturing applications are likely to increase during the forecast period, owing to companies looking for opportunities to increase profitability by decreasing lead times and improving production efficiency.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

How would discrete industries evolve to provide opportunities for digital manufacturing?

What are the main competitive factors for participants in the market and how is the competitive landscape?

How will the structure of the market change with time?

What are the key growth opportunities for market participants and how can they be addressed?

Which end-user industries have a high growth potential?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Overview - Definitions

Market Overview - Scope of Research

Market Overview - Segmentation

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Digital Manufacturing Market in Discrete Industries

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Digital Manufacturing Market in Discrete Industries

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Digital Manufacturing Market in Discrete Industries

Market Share - Competitive Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Digitise the Manufacturing Processes

Growth Opportunity 2 - Upsurge in Discrete Industries

Growth Opportunity 3 - Customer Service Enhancement

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Automotive and Transportation End-user Segment Analysis

Automotive and Transportation Segment Key Findings

Automotive and Transportation Segment - Market Engineering Measurements

Automotive and Transportation - Revenue Forecast

Automotive and Transportation Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion

8. Aerospace and Defence End-user Segment Analysis

Aerospace and Defence Segment Key Findings

Aerospace and Defence Segment - Market Engineering Measurements

Aerospace and Defence Segment - Revenue Forecast

Aerospace and Defence Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion

9. Industrial and Machinery End-user Segment Analysis

Industrial and Machinery Segment Key Findings

Industrial and Machinery Segment - Market Engineering Measurements

Industrial and Machinery Segment - Revenue Forecast

Industrial and Machinery Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion

10. Hi-tech and Electronics End-user Segment Analysis

Hi-tech and Electronics Segment Key Findings

Hi-tech and Electronics Segment - Market Engineering Measurements

Hi-tech and Electronics Segment - Revenue Forecast

Hi-tech and Electronics Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion

11. Others End-user Segment Analysis

Others Segment Key Findings

Others Segment - Market Engineering Measurements

Others Segment - Revenue Forecast

Others Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion

12. Regional Analysis



Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion



Companies Mentioned



Autodesk

Dassault Systmes

PTC

Siemens PLM

