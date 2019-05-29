Iconic Child Safety Brand KinderGard® Returning to Retail Shelves in 2019

KinderGard® Legacy Products KinderGard® Logo

KinderGard® baby-proofing products including outlet plug covers, drawer safety latches and more will be relaunched nationwide in 2019.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metron Bios LLC is pleased to announce the acquisition of the KinderGard® brand. KinderGard® is an American iconic brand, with registered trademarks dating back to 1974. KinderGard® child safety products have been sold at nearly every national retailer including Wal-mart Target, TOYS-R-US, JC Penny, Albertsons, Lowes Walgreens, Ace Hardware and many others.

Legacy products including electrical outlet plug covers, cabinet and drawer safety latches, plastic door knob guards, protective sharp edge and corner guards, and other home baby-proofing products will relaunched at retailers nationwide and online at KinderGard.org, Amazon, eBay, Walmart.com and other retailers later in 2019.

About Metron Bios LLC : Process. Efficiency, Automation. Outsourcing. There's a common theme threading the diversified product holdings of Metron Bios LLC. We are a consumer products holding company and start-up incubator. With multiple streams of income in emerging markets, we ride the hot hand while germinating business from seed through bloom. Along the way, the company has built and acquired both physical and intellectual property assets. We require the lowest SG&A imaginable to deliver the best retail value for our dealers and customers. And most importantly, we bring unique and compelling value to our consumers in diversified industries including leisure, home health care, physical and personal security.

Metron Bios noun, \ pronounced ˈme‧ˌträn ˈbī-ˌōs\ : definition - ancient Greek: bios ="life", metron ="measure" is the study of methods for uniquely recognizing humans based upon one or more intrinsic physical or behavioral traits.



