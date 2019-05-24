SHAREHOLDER ALERT: FSNN JMIA XENT LTHM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong remind investors that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



/EIN News/ -- Fusion Connect, Inc. (OTCMKTS: FSNN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

Class Period: August 14, 2018 and April 2, 2019

Get additional information about FSNN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/fusion-connect-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares between April 12, 2019 and May 9, 2019

Get additional information about JMIA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/jumia-technologies-ag-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQGM: XENT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

Class Period: August 1, 2018 and May 6, 2019

Get additional information about XENT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/intersect-ent-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

Class Period: on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Livent securities pursuant and/or traceable to initial public offering on or around October 11, 2018.

Get additional information about LTHM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/livent-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com



