QuinStreet To Present at the 6th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplace products and technologies, today announced that it will present at the 16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.



QuinStreet management will also be available for one-on-one meetings on that day.

The Company looks forward to discussing the details of its performance momentum, market opportunity, and business model with investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is one of the largest Internet performance marketplace product and technology companies in the world. QuinStreet is committed to providing consumers and businesses with the information they need to research, find and select the products, services and brands that meet their needs. For more information, please visit www.QuinStreet.com .

Investor Contact

Erica Abrams

eabrams@quinstreet.com

