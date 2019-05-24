House Democrats Vote to Protect Consumers and Strengthen Retirement Security, Remain Committed to Infrastructure Investment

Message from the MAJORITY LEADER

This week, House Democrats continued to work For The People by passing legislation to undo the Trump Administration’s sabotage of the consumer protections enacted as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reforms. On Wednesday, the House passed the Consumers First Act, which reverses the Administration’s efforts to undermine the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and restores the ability of the CFPB to protect American consumers who purchase financial products, such as home mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and retirement plans. I was disappointed that no Republicans joined Democrats in support of this critical legislation to protect Americans from harmful, predatory practices and reverse the Administration’s anti-consumer agenda.

On Thursday, the House passed the SECURE Act to promote retirement security by encouraging more businesses to offer retirement plans and expanding opportunities for Americans to save for their retirement. The bill also ensures that Gold Star families who lost loved ones in war are not excessively taxed due to the Republican tax scam. The SECURE Act passed with overwhelmingly support from both parties. The Senate ought to take action on this bipartisan measure and send the SECURE Act to the President to sign.

Democrats remain committed to reaching agreement on infrastructure and remain ready and willing to work with the President. While we had hoped the meeting between the President and Democrats at the White House this week would be productive and that the President would put forward a plan for how to pay for the $2 trillion infrastructure package we agreed we want to pursue, it was clear on Wednesday that he had no intention of working with us. The meeting was nothing more than a show. House Democrats are ready to work in good faith on a bipartisan infrastructure package, but it is up to the President to lead, and I urge him to do so.

democratic news update

