Angolan president to attend South Africa's president-elect inauguration

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 24 - The Angolan President, João Lourenço, left the country early this Friday, to attend the inauguration ceremony of South Africa's president-elect, Cyril Ramaphosa. ,

According to a press note from the President’s Civil Office that reached ANGOP on Thursday, the inauguration ceremony is scheduled for this Saturday.

Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), was elected president last Wednesday by the South African legislators, after the party won South Africa’s May 8 general elections.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.