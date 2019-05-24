Readout of Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan's Meeting With Vietnam Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 23, 2019

News Release

Release No: NR-127-19

Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan met with Vietnam Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh at the Pentagon today to reaffirm the comprehensive partnership between the United States and Vietnam. The leaders discussed the regional security environment and highlighted historic progress in the U.S.-Vietnam defense partnership. The two countries are continuing to build practical defense cooperation in the areas of maritime security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and peacekeeping. The leaders also highlighted close cooperation on addressing legacy of war issues and accounting for U.S. personnel missing from the Vietnam War. Secretary Shanahan outlined the U.S. vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and the two leaders agreed that a strong and comprehensive U.S.-Vietnam partnership, specifically in the area of defense cooperation, promotes regional and global security and economic development.

The U.S. and Vietnam partnership is based on mutual respect and common interests and principles, particularly freedom of navigation, respect for international law, and recognition of national sovereignty.