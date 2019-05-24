PrimeMyBody To Adopt VERB’s Interactive Video CRM Sales App For Global Expansion

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) (“VERB”), a leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing applications and the pioneer of Augmented Sales Intelligence software, today announced that its new customer, PrimeMyBody, a global health and wellness company focusing on hemp-based products, will launch a new branded mobile sales app and digital platform in foreign and domestic markets that will include product sampling and VERB’s interactive tagg video features and functionality.



/EIN News/ -- PrimeMyBody distributors will be able to grow their business more effectively and more rapidly with the PrimeMyBody custom-branded mobile app through which they can easily send their clients and prospects product samples, personalized interactive tagg videos, custom drip email campaigns, and track and measure engagement through simple, yet detailed analytics, among many other business-building features.

“After having spent three decades in the direct sales space, I have yet to find anything that rivals the innovation, experience, and opportunity created by VERB Technology for network marketers,” stated Paul Rogers, CEO of Prime My Body. “I look forward to watching PrimeMyBody affiliates grow their business from the palm of their hands,” continued Mr. Rogers.

About PrimeMyBody

A recognized leader in the national and global hemp industry, PrimeMyBody specializes in premium hemp and plant-based wellness products created from ethically-grown botanical ingredients that are formulated with highly efficient delivery methods. PrimeMyBody’s supplement product categories include hemp-derived extract tinctures, hemp-infused skin-care products, a nutraceutical protein supplement, and a hemp extract line for pets.

The company’s flagship product, RECEPT broad spectrum hemp extract, sets a new standard in the hemp market. Third-party tested for quality assurance; RECEPT is made from 100% organically grown hemp phytocompounds and utilizes proprietary sonicated nano delivery technology that maximizes cellular absorption.

PrimeMyBody’s affiliate marketing business model provides business and compensation opportunities for people who have an interest and passion for sharing and selling PrimeMyBody products. With headquarters in Dallas, Texas, PrimeMyBody services e-commerce sales throughout the United States, Japan, and Taiwan. Further global operation expansion plans into markets such as Canada, Mexico, and the EU are currently underway.



For more information visit www.primemybody.com .

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. is rapidly emerging as the market leader in sales and marketing applications utilizing its proprietary interactive video data collection and analysis technology. Following its successful acquisition of Utah-based Sound Concepts, the leading provider of digital tech-based marketing and customer relationship management applications for the direct sales, network marketing and affiliate marketing industries, the newly combined company provides next-generation customer relationship management (“CRM”), lead generation, and video marketing software applications under the brand name TAGG. The Company’s proprietary and patent-pending technology produces real-time, measurable results with customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. The Company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company’s technology is integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms, including Oracle NetSuite, Adobe Marketo, and integrations into Salesforce.com, Odoo, and Microsoft, among others are underway. To create and ‘tagg’ your own videos that you can share and post to social, try taggLITE, available for FREE on our website .

For more information, please visit: www.myverb.com .

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s actual results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact

Please address media inquiries to: info@myverb.com

855.250.2300, extension 7

Please address investor inquiries to: investors@myverb.com

855.250.2300, extension 2



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.