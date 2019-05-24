First Cannabis Cultivation Company to Complete Qualification Process for Reg A+ is Now Offering on Fundanna

/EIN News/ -- A TruCrowd Services’ Client, OrgHarvest, is the First Cannabis Cultivation Company To Offer Reg A+ and Launch a Campaign On TruCrowd Inc. Portal, Fundanna.com



Chicago, IL, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- TruCrowd Services, LLC., a specialized provider of digital marketing strategies and marketing services for Regulation A (Reg A+) and Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) ventures, announced today that its first client, OrgHarvest, Inc., has launched its Reg A+ campaign on Fundanna (“Fundanna.com”).

“Launching a Reg A+ campaign for our first client is especially exciting when that client is reportedly the first cannabis cultivation company to complete the Reg A+ qualification process,” stated Sean Fuellhart, COO of TruCrowd Services, LLC. “Not to mention, we were able to leverage the cannabis-focused funding portal, Fundanna.com, to list the Reg A+ offering and market to Fundanna’s growing cannabis userbase.”

OrgHarvest, which qualified for a Reg A Tier 1 for $20M, is currently accepting subscriptions for its Reg A+ offering. Please visit https://fundanna.com/equity/offer-summary/OrgHarvest for more information.

TruCrowd Services, LLC., co-founded by Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (“DigitalAMN” (OTCMKTS: DATI)), focuses on marketing Regulation A (Reg. A+) and Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg. CF) for startup and development stage companies listed on funding portals operated by companies such as StartEngine, Republic, TruCrowd and WeFunder, etc. Marketing firms like TruCrowd Services, LLC., are engaged by issuers such as OrgHarvest, who then turn to a portal such as Fundanna.com, to engage the investment interest of users on the platform.

Like Reg CF, management believes the general public, along with industry professionals, will rapidly adopt Reg A+ as a business development tool because of its numerous benefits, particularly when there is an interest in becoming a publicly traded company, or listing securities tokens such as cryptocurrencies. Fundanna.com is well positioned to become one of the more popular launchpads for those cannabis-focused startups and development stage companies raising capital, like OrgHarvest.

Mr. Fuellhart concluded, “We are pleased to be at the forefront of setting a new precedent with this Reg A+ offering by OrgHarvest. Now, the market sees that it is possible for cannabis cultivation companies to raise important growth capital and ultimately register shares, as well as list on a public exchange; if not already a publicly traded company – as is OrgHarvest (OTC – ORGH). It is also fortunate that we have the ability to leverage Fundanna.com, to list the campaign of our first Reg. A+ client. We believe that new clients will help us continue to expand our engagement with TruCrowd, Inc.’s family of industry-specific portals to the benefit of our Reg A+ and Reg CF clients.”

About OrgHarvest

OrgHarvest offers an exceptional opportunity for investors interested in a unique combination of technology and an innovative business model targeting the recreational and medicinal cannabis market legal in Las Vegas, Nevada. The timing of the market and the strong demand provides a winning combination for success.

Website: http://www.orgharvest.us/

OrgHarvest video: https://youtu.be/O6tBHMfjBEs

3D greenhouse: https://youtu.be/KjHaueQ5Ufc

About TruCrowd Services, LLC.

TruCrowd Services, LLC. (The Company) is a Chicago-based, full-service digital marketing agency, specializing in marketing of Reg A+ and Reg CF offerings. The team at TruCrowd Services, LLC. has experience in providing compliant, marketing and advertising solutions, technologies and services, for both public and private companies as well as startups and development stage companies leveraging crowdfunding.

Services offered by the Company include, but are not limited to, creating the offerings page, PR, video editing, social media engagements, email marketing and online advertising.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking.

Contact: Sean@RegABoost.com 847-807-3434

