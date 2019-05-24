2019 Infiniti Qx50 Earns 5-Star Overall Safety Rating From National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

The 2019 INFINITI QX50 received a 5-star overall vehicle safety rating as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s New Car Assessment Program.

ProPILOT Assist, available on the luxury mid-size SUV, is a core driver-assist feature designed to offer support for the driver when needed and to further enhance the overall driving experience.

The 2019 INFINITI QX50 is the company’s most advanced vehicle to date and embodies everything INFINITI stands for: beautiful design, advanced technology and performance features.

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2019 INFINITI QX50 luxury mid-size SUV received a 5-star overall vehicle safety rating as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) New Car Assessment Program (NCAP). Both the Intelligent All-Wheel drive and front-wheel drive versions of the INFINITI QX50 were recognized by NHTSA for their safety performance.

The INFINITI QX50 is defined by distinctive proportions which set the car apart from its competitors. Influenced by INFINITI's "Powerful Elegance" design language, the all-new QX50 has an elevated, commanding SUV stance and strong character lines.





“The safety of our customers and their passengers is one of our top priorities. With the 2019 INFINITI QX50, we introduced a suite of new driver assistance features, including ProPILOT Assist, which offer support when needed and further enhance the overall driving experience,” said Jeff Pope, Group Vice President, INFINITI Americas. “We are pleased with NHTSA’s recognition of our efforts to develop some of the safest cars on the road.”

The 2019 INFINITI QX50, is the company’s most advanced vehicle to date and embodies everything INFINITI stands for: beautiful design, advanced technology and performance features. The QX50 offers world-first technologies, standout design, enhanced interior space and an entirely new platform that provides a new level of versatility, efficiency and performance in luxury mid-size crossovers.

Available on the 2019 QX50 is ProPILOT Assist, which is designed to help with single-lane highway driving and primarily leverages two technologies: Lane Keep Assist, which helps to center the QX50 in the lane; and Advanced Intelligent Cruise Control that monitors speed and distance to the vehicle to automatically adjust the speed and adapt to a full speed range in traffic.

Additional available technologies include:

Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection looks for potential frontal collisions with pedestrians ahead or the vehicle in front of you. It can help brake in an emergency to help avoid a frontal collision.



looks for potential frontal collisions with pedestrians ahead or the vehicle in front of you. It can help brake in an emergency to help avoid a frontal collision. Lane Departure Warning and Prevention lets the driver focus on the road by providing warnings, and potentially intervention, should the vehicle start to drift out of your lane.



lets the driver focus on the road by providing warnings, and potentially intervention, should the vehicle start to drift out of your lane. Distance Control Assist keeps an eye on what is in front and helps to maintain distances set by the driver by pushing back the accelerator pedal when the vehicle ahead is closer than the preset distance.

The luxury mid-size SUV also features the world's first production variable compression engine, the VC-Turbo, which provides the power and strength of a sprinter with the efficiency and endurance of a marathon runner. It combines the power of a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with the torque and efficiency of an advanced four-cylinder engine.

More information on the 2019 INFINITI QX50 is available at www.infinitiusa.com , and details on NCAP safety ratings can be found at www.safercar.gov .

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with representations in markets around the world. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of luxury automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing. INFINITI will electrify its entire lineup from 2021 onward. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its daring design and world’s first driver-assistance technologies. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault F1 Team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

Find more information about INFINITI, its industry leading technologies and the all-new 2019 QX50 midsize luxury crossover at www.infinitiusa.com . You can also follow INFINITI USA on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and see all our latest videos on YouTube .

Media contacts:

Vanessa Bohlscheid

Senior Manager, INFINITI Product and Brand Communications

(646) 496-2791

vanessa.bohlscheid@infiniti.com

Aileen Clarke

Manager, INFINITI Communications

(949) 359-1112

aileen.clarke@infiniti.com

Paige Presley

Manager, INFINITI Communications

(615) 725-6021

paige.presley@infiniti.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ec3eb88-f87f-4de2-b5c1-e60b221d98ff



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.