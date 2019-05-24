Stem Holdings, Inc. Appoints former General Partner for Goldman Sachs, Dennis A. Suskind, to Stem's Advisory Committee

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: STMH CSE: STEM) (the "Company" or "Stem") an innovative corporation with vertically integrated cannabis operations in Oregon, Nevada, California and Oklahoma, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dennis A. Suskind, former General Partner for Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, to Stem's Advisory Committee.



"We are honored to have Dennis Suskind serve as an advisor to our company," said Stem's CEO, Adam Berk. "Mr. Suskind has a distinguished history of providing guidance and leadership to many respected organizations. His insight will be incredibly valuable to Stem as we leverage our multi-state, vertically integrated platform to achieve growth in the coming years. "

"I am thrilled to be serving as an advisor to Stem," said Dennis A. Suskind. "I believe my substantial experience in capital markets, investment banking, and my service on the Board of Directors of other large publicly traded company will be extremely beneficial to the Stem executive leadership and the Company's efforts to establish a global organization."

During his career, Suskind worked jointly with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to develop hedge exemptions and went on to build the most significant global precious metals arbitrage business. His team traveled worldwide to educate producers and consumers on the reasons for using futures as their pricing medium to bring credibility to these markets. He has served as Vice Chairman of the Commodity Exchange (COMEX), Vice Chairman of the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), a member of the Board of Directors Futures Industrial Association, and a member of the Board of International Precious Metals Institute. Mr. Suskind was elected as an inaugural member to the Futures Industry Association's Hall of Fame in 2005.

Suskind was elected to hold a Town Council seat in the Town of Southampton, New York. He has also served as President of the Board of Directors of the Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health, as a member of the President's Council of the Peconic Land Trust, a founding member of Mt. Sinai's Hospital Associates, a board member of the Nature Conservancy, and a board member of the Collegiate School and Marymount Schools in New York.

In 2005 the Preservation League of New York State presented Mr. Suskind with its Pillar of New York Award.

About Stem Holdings, Inc.

As a vertically integrated cannabis company, Stem has positioned itself as a pioneer in the industry with its affiliated state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, and distribution operations. Stem owns and manages affiliated cannabis facilities in Nevada, Oklahoma, and Oregon, and also participates in a research project in collaboration with Cornell University. Utilizing proprietary, sustainable cultivation techniques, Stem develops exceptional products that are safe and consist of lab-tested cannabis and CBD. Stem's affiliated award-winning, nationally known, consumer-facing brands include: cultivators, TJ's Gardens and Yerba Buena; retail brands, Stem and TJ's; infused product manufacturers, Cannavore and Supernatural Honey; and a CBD company, Dose-ology. Stem’s mission in supporting the health and happiness of people and the safety of our planet is evident through the Company's continued recognition for its community involvement, employee diversification and a top place to work in cannabis, dedication to environmental causes and outstanding leadership in the cannabis industry.

