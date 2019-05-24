Gentex Recognized by General Motors as a 2018 Supplier of the Year Winner

ZEELAND, Mich., May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during its 27th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony held Wednesday, May 15, in Detroit.



/EIN News/ -- During the event, GM recognized 133 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company. More than half of the suppliers are repeat winners from 2017.

Gentex is a leading supplier of digital vision, connected car, and dimmable glass technologies for the global automotive industry. The Company is a long-time supplier to General Motors. It is the 20th time Gentex has received the award.

“We hold our suppliers to a high bar,” said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “They went above and beyond to deliver the innovations and quality that will help us earn customers for life.”

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

“We strive to deliver innovative products of exceptional quality that bring added-value to the driver, and being designated a GM Supplier of the Year means we have delivered on these ideals,” said Gentex President & CEO Steve Downing. “GM was one of our first customers, and continues to be a great partner for new technologies, which makes the receipt of this award all the more gratifying.”

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (The NASDAQ Global Select Market:GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the Company’s web site at www.gentex.com .

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Cadillac, Chevrolet, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand, and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle ride-sharing company, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

Gentex Media Contact

Craig Piersma

616.772.1590 x4316



Investor Contact

Josh O’Berski

616.772.1590 x5814



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.