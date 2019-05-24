Tyme Technologies To Host a Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial and Operating Results on May 29, 2019

NEW YORK, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME), an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs™), announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 8:30 A.M. ET to report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial and operating results.



Those interested in participating in the conference call with the Tyme management team should dial: (877) 705-6003 (Domestic) / (201) 493-6725 (International); and enter conference code: 13691057. The call will also be available via webcast, which can be accessed through the “Investors” tab of the company’s website (ir.tymeinc.com). A replay of this conference call will be available via webcast shortly after the event.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc., is an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer therapeutics that are intended to be broadly effective across tumor types and have low toxicity profiles. Unlike targeted therapies that attempt to regulate specific mutations within cancer, the Company’s therapeutic approach is designed to take advantage of a cancer cell’s innate metabolic weaknesses to compromise its defenses, leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body’s natural immune system. For more information, visit www.tymeinc.com. Follow us on social media: @tyme_Inc, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements/Disclosure Notice

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of TYME's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the Company’s ability to successfully implement its clinical and other plans, competitive and regulatory developments, and the factors described in the section captioned “Risk Factors” of TYME’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 13, 2018, as well as subsequent reports and filings from time to time with the SEC.

The information contained in this press release is as of release date and TYME assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of future events or developments.

Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

617-535-7742

arr@lifesciadvisors.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.