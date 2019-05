China Online Food Delivery Market Report 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Online Food Delivery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China online food delivery market was worth US$ 35.9 Billion in 2018



The country currently represents the world's biggest online food delivery market. China's strong economic growth, changing lifestyles and increasing penetration of internet and smartphones are some of the key drivers of this market. Moreover, China's large young population, who constitutes the majority of the consumer base has further facilitated this growth. Urban dwellers, who lead a hectic lifestyle, tend to order food online more frequently than others.



Some of the major online food-delivery companies in China include Ele.me, Meituan Dianping, ENJOY, Daojia, Home-cook, etc. The market however is mainly dominated by two players Meituan Dianping, supported by the internet giant Tencent, and Ele.me, backed by Alibaba.



Key players in the country are now focusing on expanding their operations into smaller cities, which have a strong growth potential as they are less developed markets than big cities such as Beijing and Shanghai. Players are also expanding their product offerings and targeting non-peak eating times such as afternoon tea or late-night snacks.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the China online food delivery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in China?

What is the breakup of the market based on the platform type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the business model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the payment method?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the online food delivery industry in China?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the China online food delivery industry?

What are the profit margins?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 China Online Food Delivery Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Platform Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Business Model

5.5 Market Breakup by Payment Method

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11 PESTEL Analysis

5.12 Price Analysis

5.12.1 Price Indicators

5.12.2 Price Structure

5.12.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Platform Type

6.1 Mobile Applications

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Websites

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Business Model

7.1 Order Focussed Food Delivery System

7.2 Logistics Based Food Delivery System

7.3 Full Service Food Delivery System



8 Market Breakup by Payment Method

8.1 Online

8.2 Cash on Delivery



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Guangdong

9.2 Jiangsu

9.3 Shandong

9.4 Zhejiang

9.5 Henan

9.6 Others



10 Government Regulations



11 Strategic Recommendations



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ruy0ao

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Fast Food and Take Out

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.