Industry Leaders to Outline the Future of Computing on July 9 during SEMICON West

AI Design Forum™ returns to San Francisco to explore “The Future of Computing – from Materials to Systems”



CEO keynotes feature Dr. Lisa Su of AMD, Gary Dickerson of Applied Materials, Dr. Aart de Geus of Synopsys, and Victor Peng of Xilinx

Technology vision presentations from Arm’s Dr. Renée St. Amant, Google’s Dr. Cliff Young, Qualcomm’s Dr. PR Chidambaram, and Jeff Bier, Founder of the Embedded Vision Alliance

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Internet of Things, Big Data and AI will transform the world’s major industries and create the next era of growth. But the computing architectures of the PC and smartphone eras are not tailored to machine learning and inferencing applications in public and private cloud data centers; nor can they satisfy the power and cost requirements of the tens of billions of smart sensors that will be incorporated into industrial and consumer products, creating the Internet of Things.

The AI Era of computing depends on technology breakthroughs from throughout the industry, and thought leaders will convene in San Francisco on July 9 to address an audience of hundreds of process technology experts, chip designers, hardware engineers and software developers at the AI Design Forum™ – the only event that covers the industry challenges of the AI Era, from materials to systems. This year’s speakers will include:

: Dr. Aart de Geus, Chairman and Co-CEO Xilinx: Victor Peng, President and CEO

The AI Design Forum is hosted by SEMI Americas, the Electronic System Design Alliance and Applied Materials, and runs concurrently with the SEMICON West trade show. Immediately following the Forum will be the SEMICON West Bulls and Bears Panel, moderated by The New York Times contributor Don Clark, with these panelists:

Citi: Amanda Scarnati

Credit Suisse: John Pitzer

Evercore ISI: CJ Muse

Goldman Sachs: Tammy Kiely

RBC Capital Markets: Mitch Steves

For additional information and to register for the AI Design Forum, visit: http://bit.ly/2HPn6FD. Follow the conversation on social media at #AIDesignForum.

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com .

ABOUT SEMI

SEMI® connects more than 2,100 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Association Partners, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Contact:

Applied Materials:

Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) +1.408.235.4676

Michael Sullivan (financial community) +1.408.986.7977

SEMI:

Mike Hall , SEMI Global, +1.408.943.7988

Scott Stevens , Cardinal Communications for SEMI Americas, +1.512.288.4050



