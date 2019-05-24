Clean Label Flour Demand Surges with New Interest in ‘Clean’ and Healthy; Market to Land US$ 2.2 Bn in 2019- Future Market Insights

HoReCa Sector Accounts for over 50% of Clean Label Flour Demand, Reports a New FMI Study

VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. , May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global clean label flour market in its upcoming outlook titled, ‘Clean Label Flour Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029.’ In terms of value, the global clean label flour market is projected to reach US$ 2.2 billion in 2019, and register a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

A growing interest in natural and organic ingredients and products free from artificial preservatives and colourings has been witnessed in the last five years, which is expected to grow more and more in the next few years. Transparency is the key to capitalize on, and brands are finding new ways to utilize technology and ensure superior product development.

Clean label is emerging as the new norm when it comes to food and beverages. The food and beverage market is going under a paradigm shift in its working. People are more focused on labels, ingredients, and production methods. Consumers are more focused on achieving overall health in multiple ways.

Consumers willing to Become More Healthy and Label-conscious Boost Demand

Increasing demand for healthier foods and thriving modern retail formats such as supermarkets/hypermarkets in developing countries, are powering the clean label flour market. Increasing online retail is also a significant driver for bakery manufacturers to enhance their customer base, which, in turn, is providing a thrust to the clean label flour market.

Furthermore, increasing demand for clean label foods and transparent ingredients offering better nutrition and superior taste from foodservice providers is increasing the sales of clean label flour . The global clean label flour market is restrained by the price volatility of grains as climate changes hamper the overall crop production.

With growing concerns over the adverse health effects such as increased cholesterol levels, logging of arteries, low blood sugar levels, and more by consuming conventional flours, an increased inclination towards clean label flour, in both consumers and foodservice providers is perceived. Also, a decline in foods with conventional flours has been recorded in the last few years. Recently, many products using clean label flours have emerged in the market, providing healthy choices for consumers.

Retails Stores Emerge as the Most Lucrative Sales Channel for Clean Label Flour

The global clean label flour market is distributed into different sales channels, with mass grocery retailers being the most imperative of them for clean label flour customers, and also online concepts as a new development in fresh produce. Retail purchasing of clean label flour is increasing at significant rates, universally, assisted by rising incomes and growing urban population.

Dynamic media promotions and newer retail channels are inspiring significant progress in nations where clean label products are marketed to the millennials, which forms the most attractive target consumer group for new emerging clean label products, consequently assisting the clean label flour market.

Clean Label Flour Market: Competitive Landscape

Also, due to high competition and saturation in the clean label flour market, companies are increasingly following the trend of inventing new clean label flours to stay ahead in what is becoming a competitive market. Numerous new companies and products have emerged in the market to keep up with the growing pace of the clean label flour market. In Europe, more than 50 brands have emerged in the market in the past three years, as the opportunity lies there, due to the increased demand for clean label products.

This report covers the trends driving each segment, and offers analysis and insights of the potential of the clean label flour market in specific regions. The clean label flour market in South Asia is expected to dominate the market in terms of growth rate between 2019 and 2029, and Europe is expected to lead the clean label flour market with a share of more than 40%. According to market attractiveness, East Asia and South Asia are by far the more striking regions in the clean label flour market. Some of the key players in the market are Ardent Mills, Codrico, Groupe Limagrain, Arrowhead Mills, Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients (LCI), Ingredion, etc.

