Indian Frozen Foods Market Report 2019: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Frozen Foods Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian frozen foods market reached a value of around INR 74 Billion in 2018. The market is further projected to reach a value INR 188 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 17% during 2019-2024.



The market consists of frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen vegetable snacks and frozen meat products. The market for frozen foods has been gaining traction in India owing to their convenience as they do not need any additional preparation and culinary expertise. Moreover, frozen food products, especially frozen snacks, offer enhanced palatability as compared to their home-cooked counterparts.



Another reason for the increasing demand for frozen foods in India is the fact that these products are available year-round regardless of the season. Furthermore, end-users can buy these products through various distribution channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, departmental stores, etc.



Indian Frozen Foods Market Drivers/Constraints:



Improving living standards in confluence with rising disposable incomes have driven the growth of the market. Moreover, India's working population is preferring convenient food products that offer less meal preparation time and ease of consumption.



Rising urbanization has resulted in the growth of the organized retail sector in India. These modern grocery and food stores are equipped with cold chain facilities which have led to the availability of a variety of frozen food products in the market.



India's large young population and influence of western food culture have changed their food habits and lifestyles, in turn, augmenting the demand for frozen food products in the region.



In order to expand their consumer-base, manufacturers are constantly coming up with new product variants, such as frozen fruits and vegetables, frozen snacks, frozen poultry, meat and seafood products, frozen ready-to-eat meals, etc.



India's booming e-commerce sector has further propelled the growth of the market. Online platforms offer high product visibility and product listing at nominal costs in comparison to traditional retail platforms, thereby facilitating greater market penetration of frozen food products in India.



Breakup by Product:



On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into frozen vegetable snacks, frozen meat products and frozen fruits and vegetables. Among these, frozen vegetable snacks hold the largest market share.



Regional Insights:



Based on region, the market has been segmented into West and Central India, North India, South India and East India. Amongst these, North India accounts for the biggest share in the market.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the Indian frozen foods market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

Which are the key regions in the Indian frozen foods market?

Which are the various product types available in the Indian frozen foods market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the Indian frozen foods industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the Indian frozen foods industry?

What is the structure of the Indian frozen foods market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the Indian frozen foods market?

How has the Indian frozen vegetable snacks market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

How have the various product categories in the Indian frozen vegetable snacks market performed so far and how will they perform in the coming years?

How has the Indian frozen fruits and vegetables market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the structure of the Indian frozen fruits and vegetables market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the Indian fruits and vegetables market?

How have the various product categories in the Indian frozen fruits and vegetables market performed so far and how will they perform in the coming years?

How has the Indian frozen meat products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

How have the various product categories in the Indian frozen meat products market performed so far and how will they perform in the coming years?

What are the profit margins at various levels of the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

2.6 Study Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Indian Frozen Foods Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Forecast

5.6 SWOT Analysis

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.7.2.1 Farmers

5.7.2.2 Mandi Traders

5.7.2.3 Collectors

5.7.3 Processing/Frozen Vegetable Processing Companies

5.7.4 Quality Assurance and Packaging

5.7.5 Wholesalers

5.7.6 Exporters

5.7.7 Retailers

5.7.8 Consumers

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Competitive Landscape

5.9.1 Competitive Structure

5.9.2 Market Share of Key Players

5.9.3 Key Players Profile

5.9.3.1 McCain India Pvt Limited

5.9.3.2 Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable

5.9.3.3 Venky's (India) Limited

5.9.3.4 Innovative Foods Limited (Sumeru)

5.9.3.5 Al Kabeer Group

5.9.3.6 Godrej Tyson Foods Limited



6 Indian Frozen Vegetable Snacks Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.3.1 French Fries

6.3.2 Bites, Wedges and Smileys

6.3.3 Aloo Tikki

6.3.4 Nuggets

6.3.5 Others

6.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

6.5 Market Forecast

6.6 Market Share of Key Players



7 Indian Frozen Vegetables and Fruits Market

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Performance

7.3 Market Breakup by Category

7.4 Indian Frozen Vegetables Market

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 Market Performance

7.4.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.4.3.1 Green Peas

7.4.3.2 Corn

7.4.3.3 Mixed Vegetables

7.4.3.4 Carrot

7.4.3.5 Cauliflower

7.4.3.6 Others

7.4.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.4.5 Market Forecast

7.4.6 Competitive Landscape

7.4.6.1 Key players

7.4.6.2 Key Players Profile

7.4.6.2.1 Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable

7.4.6.2.2 Sahu Khan Chand Foods

7.4.6.2.3 Unimax Frozen Treat Pvt. Ltd.

7.4.6.2.4 Pal Frozen foods

7.4.6.2.5 Taj Frozen Foods India Limited

7.4.6.2.6 Keventer Agro Limited

7.5 Indian Frozen Fruits Market

7.5.1 Market Overview

7.5.2 Market Performance

7.5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.5.3.1 Strawberries

7.5.3.2 Berries (Raspberries, Blueberries and Blackberries)

7.5.3.3 Cherries

7.5.3.4 Others

7.5.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.5.5 Market Forecast

7.6 Market Forecast



8 Indian Frozen Meat Products Market

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Market Performance

8.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

8.3.1 Chicken

8.3.2 Fish

8.3.3 Pork

8.3.4 Mutton

8.3.5 Others

8.4 Market Forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oo98ia

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Frozen Food



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.