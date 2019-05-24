The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) concludes the 27th Annual Spring Congress

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boca Raton, Florida, May 24, 2019 -- The 27th Annual Spring Congress concluded on Saturday, May 21st at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Orlando, Florida. Led by leading clinical authorities, hundreds of participants gathered to gain applicable knowledge of preventive and personalized medicine. Driven by an innovative approach to traditional medicine, the conference served as a key meeting point for medical professionals seeking to build a new standard of modern medicine.

Before the official start of the conference, four pre-conference workshops were held to provide attendees with the opportunity to delve deeper into four advanced and clinically current topics: Practice Management, Women’s Health, Medical Cannabis, and Breakthroughs in Peptide Therapy. Designed with active clinicians in mind, these pre-conference workshops spotlighted advanced critical aspects of anti-aging medicine.

Beginning on Friday, May 17th, the 27th Annual Spring Congress officially commenced with hundreds of medical professionals gathering to hear from world-renowned clinical experts. The conference boasted an Exhibit Hall that hosted over 200 companies, exhibiting a variety of items including pharmaceutical products, diagnostic testing, digital health services, nutraceuticals, machine learning devices, and more. Designed with the A4M Mission in mind, the Exhibit Hall served to connect forward-thinking medical professionals with strategic innovative therapeutic products, breakthrough devices, and advanced clinical services in order to effectively advance outcome-based medical approaches.

Alongside numerous educational sessions, learning tracks, Professional Medical Education Workshops, and Product Theater presentations, the conference hosted advanced educational opportunities through core modules in the Fellowship in Anti-Aging, Metabolic and Functional Medicine. Additionally, oral and written exams were provided for healthcare practitioners pursuing the Anti-Aging board and diplomate certifications.

The conference was headlined by five highly acclaimed medical authorities: Julielynn Wong, MD, MPH, and The Knox Family--a family of four clinical experts. The presentations focused on the advanced therapeutic options available for medical professionals to effectively tackle mounting health crises and transform modern health care standards. Harvard educated, Dr. Julielynn Wong led a lecture titled: “Technology as a Tool to Enhance Healthcare Access for Those Who Need it Most.” The presentation highlighted the capability of technology to dramatically expand patient-centered health care access for a wider population of patients. The Knox Family— a family of physicians with extensive expertise in the areas of Cannabis Therapeutics and Cannabinoid Medicine— led a presentation titled: “The Future and Cannabis in Medicine,” followed by a Q&A panel session titled: “A Spotlight on Alternative Therapies.” Both sessions dissected the role of cannabis within medicine throughout history, assessed current and future possibilities of alternative options, and examined advanced clinical therapies. The two keynote presentations invited attendees to integrate cutting-edge techniques and clinical options into practice.

The annual conference provided participants with advanced and strategic knowledge, tools, and networking contacts to effectively transform medical practices across the globe. Rooted in the overarching themes of empowerment, self-growth, and introspective discovery, the Spring Congress disseminated the latest education surrounding comprehensive and customized patient-centered care. With the coming new decade in mind, the 27th Annual Spring Congress served to encourage medical professionals to imagine expansive opportunities in health care, take part in rebuilding new standards, and confidently take active roles in establishing what’s next in health care.

About the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine & Metabolic Medical Institute:

Established in 1992, A4M is the leading nonprofit medical society dedicated to the detection, prevention, and treatment of diseases associated with aging. The organization is comprised of over 26,000 members from 120 nations across the globe, and is dedicated to educating medical and public health professionals and practitioners on the most progressive and innovative clinical research, in addition to cutting-edge scientific technologies. Metabolic Medical Institute is the entity that houses and contains all advanced medical education, available to healthcare practitioners and allied health professionals.

