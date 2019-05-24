“Top 20 air and missile defence systems (AMDS) companies market set to grow to $27.21bn by 2029,” says new Visiongain report

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has launched a new report Top 20 Air and Missile Defence Systems (AMDS) Companies Report 2019: Forecast for the global ADMS Market 2019-2029, market share analysis of top 20 ADMS companies and 20 company profiling.

An Air and Missile Defence System (AMDS) is an arrangement of technical measures along with combat operational capabilities for detecting, identification of, tracking and engaging of ballistic and stealth missiles, fighter aircraft, ships, land & amphibious vehicles, and illegal activity tracking, among others. An AMDS is designed using advanced sensors, features a command & control unit, communication system and fire control system. The market is estimated considering procurement of Air and Missile Defence Systems for military-based applications, including all major types of military platforms, namely airborne, land and naval. The estimated market also includes maintenance & repair of installed systems and R&D spending by different defence agencies. The projections/market estimates in this report do cover spending on AMDS, but not spending on the missiles used in these systems.

Download free sample pages

The lead analyst of the report commented: “The Air and Missile Defence System (AMDS) market is a relatively new and embryonic market. Visiongain believes that this market will enjoy steady growth during the forecast period and will grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from $13.34 billion in 2018 to become worth $27.21 billion in 2029.”

If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call her on 020 7549 9987

The top 20 companies featured in the report are Kongsberg Gruppen, Airbus Group, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Safran, Tactical Missiles Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd, Leonardo S.P.A., BAE Systems, Boeing, Rheinmetall AG, Thales Group, Hanwha Corporation, Saab AB, Aerojet Rocketdyne, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd and Aselsan A.S.

Related reports:

Electronic Warfare (EW) Market Report 2019-2029

Military Smart Weapons Market Report 2019-2029



Military Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market Report 2019-2029



For more defence reports, visit our website



Notes for Editors

If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call her on 020 7549 9987

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, Visiongain produces a host of business-to-business reports focusing on the automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Visiongain publishes reports produced by analysts who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.