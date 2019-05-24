Global Fortified Biscuit Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Report Description:
The global Fortified Biscuit market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fortified Biscuit market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Fortified Biscuit in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fortified Biscuit in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Fortified Biscuit market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Fortified Biscuit market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Arnotts Biscuits
Annas Pepparkakor
Burtons Biscuit
Danone
Dali
Kraft Foods
Parle Products
Nestle
Britannia
ITC
Lotus Bakeries
Market size by Product
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Online
Market size by End User
Plain Biscuits
Cookies
Sandwich Biscuits
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fortified Biscuit Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Fortified Biscuit Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Supermarket/Hypermarket
1.4.3 Online
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Fortified Biscuit Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Plain Biscuits
1.5.3 Cookies
1.5.4 Sandwich Biscuits
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
..........
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Arnotts Biscuits
11.1.1 Arnotts Biscuits Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Arnotts Biscuits Fortified Biscuit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Arnotts Biscuits Fortified Biscuit Products Offered
11.1.5 Arnotts Biscuits Recent Development
11.2 Annas Pepparkakor
11.2.1 Annas Pepparkakor Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Annas Pepparkakor Fortified Biscuit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Annas Pepparkakor Fortified Biscuit Products Offered
11.2.5 Annas Pepparkakor Recent Development
Continued...
