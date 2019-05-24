Global Mobile Money Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Share, Top Key Players and more...
A new market study, titled “Global Mobile Money Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Money Market
Indispensable requirement to have ubiquitous access to financial solutions is driving the mobile money market. Person to person segment, under nature of payments, is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period 2016-2021.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Money status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Money development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Vodafone
Gemalto
FIS
Google
Mastercard
Bharti Airtel
Orange
Monitise
Mahindra Comviva
PayPal
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
P2P
P2B
B2P
B2B
Market segment by Application, split into
Media, Entertainment
Medical
Retail
Tourism
Hotel
Transportation and Logistics
Energy, Utilities
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Money status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Money development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
