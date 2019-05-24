Personal Mobility Device Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Personal Mobility Device Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Personal Mobility Device Market Overview

The global personal mobility market size was worth $ XX billion in2018 and is forecasted to reach $ XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Personal mobility devices provide independence & stability and serve the requirements of the people with disabilities to perform normal activities. These devices help a person with impairment or disability to move from one place to another.

Personal mobility devices include wheelchairs, scooters, canes, crutches bicycles, and unicycles. Most of these devices are used by disabled people, who have restricted mobility. Personal mobility devices are designed for single person and can be operated manually or powered by battery.

Geriatric population, disabled population and people with spinal cord injuries are more likely to adopt the personal mobility devices.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4064257-global-personal-mobility-device-market-2019-2026

Global Personal Mobility Device -Market Dynamics

Increasing number of geriatric people geriatric people is one of the major factor driving global personal mobility device and is expected to remain same over the forecast period. According to Population Reference Bureau in 2018, 16% of the world population are aged above 65 and it is anticipated to reach 27% in case of developed nations.

Increasing number of road accidents and work place accidents are fueling personal mobility device market growth over the forecast period. According to World Health Organization, every year approximately 1.35 million people die as a result of a road traffic crash and between 20 and 50 million more people suffer non-fatal injuries, with many incurring a disability as a result of their injury.

Government initiatives undertaken for increasing accessibility of these mobility devices is driving personal mobility device market. For example, Government of India launched Accessible India Campaign to create accessible environment for persons with disability providing public transportation, information and communication.

However huge cost of power operated devices is hampering the personal mobility device market.

Global Personal Mobility Device Market – Segment Analysis

Based on the device type, personal mobility device market is segmented into walking aids, wheel chairs and scooters. Wheel chair segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018, and expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. According to a survey by Abode Impact in 2018, there were 1.2 million wheelchair users in the UK. In 2018, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 13.7 percent of people in United States have a mobility disability with serious difficulty in walking or climbing stairs. Wheel chairs are further categorized into transport wheel chairs, heavy-duty and bariatric manual wheelchairs, light and ultra-light weight wheelchairs, sport wheelchairs, pediatric wheelchairs and tilt and recliner wheelchairs.

Global Personal Mobility Device Market – Geographical Analysis

The global personal mobility device market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and rest of the world.

Europe is dominating the global personal mobility market due to the presence of more number of geriatric population. According to World Economic Forum, by 2019, there will be fewer Germans under 30 years old than there are Germans that are above 60 years. According to Eurostat Statistics in Europe, in 2019, 14% of the people aged between 15- 64 report a basic activity difficulty such as walking, lifting, sitting or standing and bending.

North America has the second largest market share in global personal mobility device market. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2018, 61 million adults in the United States live with a disability where 13.7 % of them have serious difficulty in walking or climbing stairs and 3.6 percent of people have a self-care disability with difficulty in dressing or bathing.

Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa regions are estimated to witness significant growth due to occurrence of road accidents, workplace accidents and increasing number of geriatric population.

Global Personal Mobility Device Market – Competitive Analysis

The market is highly fragmented in nature with participants such as TOPRO, Carex Health Brand Incorporation, Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing, Invacare, Sunrise Medical, Pride mobility, Kaye Products, Electric Mobility, Briggs Healthcare, Patterson Medical, Nova, Eurovema AB and Graham-Field Health Products Incorporation. Companies are striving to grab market share through different strategies such as innovative products, advancements of the existing ones owing to which the competition among existing players is high.

On Janury 15, 2019, Hoobox launches first wheelchair controlled by facial expressions.

On January 10, 2018, WHILL launches Ci assistive personal mobility device that integrates IoT for premium care.

On August 12, 2018, QIQ announces partnership with TPR Invest to Launch 5,000 Electric Shared Personal Vehicles across Vietnam.

On October 31, 2017, Uber India launches wheelchair-accessible vehicles - uberACCESS and uberASSIST.

Why Purchase the Report?

• Visualize the composition of the personal mobility device market across each indication, in terms of product type highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

• Identify commercial opportunities in mobility device market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of personal mobility device market - level 4/5 segmentation.

• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.

• Product mapping in excel for the key product of all major market players

Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4064257-global-personal-mobility-device-market-2019-2026

Target Audience

• Service Providers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education & Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Manufacturers

Table of Contents

1. Global Personal Mobility Device Market Methodology and Scope

2. Global Personal Mobility Device Market – Market Definition and Overview

3. Global Personal Mobility Device Market – Executive Summary

4. Global Personal Mobility Device Market – Market Dynamics

5. Global Personal Mobility Device Market – Industry Analysis

6. Global Personal Mobility Device Market – by Product Type

7. Global Personal Mobility Device Market – By End User

8. Global Personal Mobility Device Market – By Region





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.