Remote Towers Market by Operation Type, System Type, and Application - Global Forecast to 2025

The remote tower market is projected to grow from USD 63.2 million in 2019 to USD 391.7 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 35.53% during the forecast period 2019 to 2025.



A remote tower is an advanced and cost-effective solution for the management of air traffic and airspace. It involves the use of airborne and ground-based functions to ensure safe, economical, and efficient airspace management and air traffic flow management. Remote towers provide services such as communication, information & control, flight data handling, navigation, surveillance, and Air Traffic Services (ATS) procedures applicable to airspace and aerodromes.



Their objective is to achieve the required levels of safety and implement related enhancements in ATS procedures. The systems that form a remote tower are airport equipment, remote tower modules, and network solutions.



This report provides a detailed study of the remote towers market based on operation type, application, system type, and region. It offers a complete overview of each segment of the market, along with the market size analysis. Key operation types of remote towers include single, multiple, and contingency.



The increase in demand for remote towers can be attributed to the modernization of the requisite infrastructure and development of regional airports. As developing countries have realized the need for improved regional connectivity, they are investing in new airport infrastructure. This, in turn, is expected to lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Saab AB (Sweden), Indra Sistemas S.A. (Spain), Harris Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), and Frequentis (Austria) are the key manufacturers of remote tower systems in the North American, European, and Asia Pacific regions. These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities as well as strong distribution networks across the world.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Cost Savings

5.2.1.2 Increased Efficiency and Safety

5.2.1.3 Increased Number of Airports

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Network Infrastructure

5.2.2.2 Capacity Issues of Big Airports

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Modernization of Current Air Traffic Management Infrastructure

5.2.3.2 Growth of the Overall Air Traffic Management Industry

5.2.3.3 Digitalization in Air Traffic Management

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Rise in Cyber Threats to Air Traffic Management

5.2.4.2 Need for Proper Training and Familiarity With Remote Tower Systems



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 5G Network

6.2.2 Digitalization

6.2.3 Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Quantum Computing

6.2.4 Internet of Things (IoT) in Air Traffic Management

6.2.5 Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System (STARS)

6.2.6 Airport Safety Nets

6.3 Initiators

6.3.1 Single European Sky ATM Research (SESAR) Initiative

6.3.2 Onesky Australia Program

6.4 Futuristic Trends

6.4.1 Integrating Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Movements Into Remote Air Traffic Control (ATC)



7 Remote Towers Market, By Operation Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Single

7.2.1 Dedicated Remote Tower

7.3 Multiple

7.3.1 Simultaneously Or Sequentially Controlling Remote Tower

7.4 Contingency

7.4.1 Emergency and Back-Up Remote Tower



8 Remote Towers Market, By System Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Airport Equipment

8.2.1 Helps Gain Real-Time Airport View at Remote Location

8.3 Remote Tower Module

8.3.1 Includes Control Working Position and Visual Systems

8.4 Network Solutions

8.4.1 Wide Area Network to Connect Remote Tower Module With Airport Equipment



9 Remote Towers, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Communication

9.2.1 Connects Air Traffic and Ground-Based Systems

9.3 Information & Control

9.3.1 Data Processing and Providing Output for Decision Making

9.4 Flight Data Handling

9.4.1 Flight Data Input to the Controllers at CWPA

9.5 Surveillance

9.5.1 Radars and Transponders Aid With Data for Surveillance

9.6 Visualization

9.6.1 Includes Display System Helping in Replacing Out of the Window View for Controller



10 Regional Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Nextgen Program for the Modernization of Existing ATM Systems

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 New Airport Projects Driving the Demand of Remote Tower Across Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.1.1 Airport Congestion is Fueling the Demand of Remote Tower in High Traffic Airports

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 High Presence of Remote Tower System Suppliers

10.3.3 Norway

10.3.3.1 High Demand for Regional Connectivity

10.3.4 Germany

10.3.4.1 Implementation of Remote Control Tower at German Airports

10.3.5 Sweden

10.3.5.1 Increased Requirement for Safety, Flexibility, and Reduced Costs

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Upcoming Greenfield Airport Projects are Expected to Propel the Remote Tower Growth

10.4.2 India

10.4.2.1 Indian Government is Focusing on Increasing Regional Connectivity

10.4.3 Australia

10.4.3.1 Airport Modernization Projects Driving the Market in Australia

10.4.4 Rest of APAC

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 Middle East

10.5.1.1 Increasing Tourism Driving the Demand to Manage the Increased Air Traffic and Airport Modernization

10.5.2 Latam

10.5.2.1 Modernization of Airports and Tourism Traffic Driving the Market in Latam

10.5.3 Africa

10.5.3.1 New Airport Project Investments Driving the Market in Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Vendor Dive Overview

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Contracts

11.3.2 New Product Developments

11.3.3 Agreements/Collaborations/Strategic Partnerships



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Saab AB

12.3 Frequentis Group

12.4 Thales Group

12.5 Indra Sistemas, S.A.

12.6 Raytheon Company

12.7 Harris Corporation

12.8 Northrop Grumman Corporation

12.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation

12.10 Searidge Technologies

12.11 Leonardo S.P.A

12.12 Kongsberg Gruppen

12.13 System Integrators and Service Providers

12.13.1 Avinor AS

12.13.2 NATS Holdings Limited

12.13.3 Skysoft-ATM SA

12.13.4 Systems Interface

12.13.5 ACAMS Airport Tower Solutions

12.13.6 ADB Safegate



