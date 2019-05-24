3D Cell Culture Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global 3D Cell Culture Market Overview

The global 3D Cell Culture market was worth the US $XX billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US $XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

A 3D cell culture is an artificially created environment in which biological cells are permitted to grow or interact with surroundings in all three dimensions. Unlike 2D environments, a 3D cell culture allows cells in vitro to grow in all directions, similar to how they would in vivo. These three-dimensional cultures are usually grown in bioreactors, small capsules. 3D cell culture makes it easier to control and monitor the growing cells micro-environment parameters (temperature, chemical gradients, oxygen rate, pH) to a certain extent while remaining as close to reality as possible.

Global 3D Cell Culture Market – Market Dynamics

Increasing adoption of tissue engineering and growing organ transplantation for chronic diseases is projected to drive the global 3D cell culture market over the forecast period. Further, growing cancer prevalence is expected to boost the global 3D cell culture market. According to WHO (World Health Organization), in 2018, the global cancer burden is approximately 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths. Additionally, a growing number of organizations investing in 3D cell culture development is fueling the market globally.

The advent of scaffold-free technology for the development of a translational pathway for tissues is anticipated to propel the uptake of 3D culture techniques. In addition, the emergence of 3D bioprinting, which enables the development of functional tissue-engineered constructs with distinct 3D structures will also fuel the market in the forecast period.

Significant players have been focusing on product launches to cater to the specific requirements of the researchers. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific in collaboration with Applikon Biotechnology launched two new single-use bioreactor controller platforms i-Control and ez-Control.

Global 3D Cell Culture Market – Segment Analysis

Based on the technique the global 3D cell culture market is broadly segmented as scaffold based and scaffold-free techniques. Scaffold-based techniques accounted for major market share in 2018 and are expected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period (2019-2026). Scaffold-based 3D cell culture segment is sub-segmented into hydrogels, solid scaffolds, and micro-patterned surfaces. The hydrogels segment occupied a major share, owing to wide acceptance among researchers. Hydrogels can be derived naturally from protein and ECM components (such as laminin, fibrin, hyaluronic acid, chitosan). These gels are also biocompatible; they embody tissue-like flexibility while possessing viscoelastic properties, interstitial flow and diffusive transport characteristics similar to native tissues. The key advantages of this technique are that hydrogels with uniform pore size, porosity, and complex patterns can be produced.

Global 3D Cell Culture Market – Geographical Analysis

The global 3D Cell Culture market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America region accounted for major market share in 2018. It is owing to factors such as an increase in the incidence of cancer, the presence of well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and research opportunities, and the availability of technologically advanced products. During the forecast period (2019-2026) the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a significant rate. Rise in demand for drug discovery and increase in focus on the biotechnology industry is driving the market in this region. Further, low operating costs of industries & laboratory setups and rise in government investments for healthcare due to increased risk of diseases such as cancer boost the market growth.

Global 3D Cell Culture Market – Competitive Analysis

Significant players of the global 3D cell culture market are 3D Biomatrix, 3D Biotek LLC; 3D Biomatrix; Nano3D Biosciences Corning Inc.; VWR International, LLC; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Global Cell Solutions, Inc.; Becton Dickinson and Company; InSphero AG, Lonza Group, and Others. Majority of these prominent players are adopting few organic and inorganic strategies such as product launches, collaboration, and product agreements, and other key developments to enhance their product portfolio in the continuous glucose monitoring market.

In May 2017, A 3D Biomatrix KGaA signed an agreement for Selexis' SURE technology platform and its suspension-adapted CHO-K1 cell line.

In 2015, Cellvento™ CHO Cell Culture was launched by 3D Biomatrix KGaA, for optimized cell growth and productivity.

