Malaysian Facilities Management Market Forecast to 2023 - Recurring Revenue Streams and Value Enhancement Crucial to Maintain Market Positioning

The facilities management (FM) landscape in Malaysia is developing, yet highly competitive. High outsourcing rates and maturing end-user sectors continue to position Malaysia as an attractive market for service providers. The domestic market is led by several established service providers, with minimal change in market share from 2016 to 2017.



Despite the Malaysian FM market being more mature compared to those of the neighbouring countries, it is perceived to be highly competitive and fragmented amongst local and foreign service providers due to its high price sensitivity. Many service providers are thus relying on recurring revenue streams and looking at the same to secure their market positioning in the long run.



The market is expected to be driven by a strong outsourcing culture in certain end-user sectors such as healthcare and education, securing of longer-term engagements for recurring revenue streams, and value-adding engagements focusing on cost efficiency and asset value optimisation. The market grapples with key restraints - such as intense competition due to pricing and market fragmentation, stagnant outsourcing rate, and lack of awareness on an integrated approach - that challenge its development.



Key growth opportunities in the Malaysian FM market focus on cost efficiency, partnerships, asset value optimisation, real-time analysis, and a long-term, integrated approach. The establishment of key service providers in end-user sectors that predominantly rely on concessions for long-term revenue streams will continue to position these sectors and concession contracts as lucrative areas to tap into.



This analysis of the competitive landscape in the Malaysian FM market identifies the key market participants and provides in-depth profiling for each of these companies. The study looks into the core segments and market participants' positioning in the key end-user segments and maps out strategies adopted by each market participant from the standpoints of service delivery, end-user focus, internationalisation, sustainability, and future trends. The study takes 2018 as the base year.



Is the market growing? If so, how long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

Which are the factors contributing and deterring market development? How do these factors affect the market?

Who are the key participants in the market and what is their market positioning?

How do competitors operate in the market? What are the strategies adopted by each key market participant?

How will the market structure change with time? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions in the market?

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Malaysian FM Market - An Introduction

Malaysian FM Market Snapshot

3. Competitive Analysis

Market Share Assessment

Market Landscape Analysis

Competitive Analysis

Key Market Participant Profile

4. Mergers & Acquisitions

5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Actions

Growth Opportunity 1 - Cost-effective Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2 - Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 3 - Asset Value Optimisation

Growth Opportunity 4 - Real-time Analysis

Growth Opportunity 5 - Long-term, Integrated Approach

Growth Opportunities and Future of FM

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

6. The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

7. Appendix



